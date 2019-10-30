LittleLibrary070418_C
This Little Library is at 848 Stewart St. in Englewood. Book donations, especially childrens’ books, are needed and may be dropped off at Ault’s Driving School, 406 N. Indiana Ave., Suite 10, Englewood, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

Staff Report

The Little Free Library at 848 Stewart St. is having the second annual Classic Book Month throughout the month of November. Come for a visit and borrow books from your favorite authors and poets.

There is a good selection for all including: Kipling, Hemingway, Thurber, Tolkien, Shakespeare, Poe, Dickinson, Twain, Hawthorne, O. Henry, Doyle, Eyre, Lawrence, Verne, Vonnegut, Melville, Homer, Shelley, Bronte, London, Dickens, Austen, Stoker, Steinbeck, Faulkner, Tolstoy, Herriot, Michener, and many others.

If you have a Classic or other book to donate, then they can be left at the library.

