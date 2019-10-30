Staff Report
The Little Free Library at 848 Stewart St. is having the second annual Classic Book Month throughout the month of November. Come for a visit and borrow books from your favorite authors and poets.
There is a good selection for all including: Kipling, Hemingway, Thurber, Tolkien, Shakespeare, Poe, Dickinson, Twain, Hawthorne, O. Henry, Doyle, Eyre, Lawrence, Verne, Vonnegut, Melville, Homer, Shelley, Bronte, London, Dickens, Austen, Stoker, Steinbeck, Faulkner, Tolstoy, Herriot, Michener, and many others.
If you have a Classic or other book to donate, then they can be left at the library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.