Like doctors, nurses and paramedics, grocery workers are essential workers. They wait on hundreds of customers a day and are also risk for contracting the COVID-19 virus.
This week, a Publix employee in the Gulf Cove store tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Lakeland-based chain.
"We have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19. Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities," wrote Publix Maria Brous spokesperson in an email to the Sun. "We have been, and will continue to be, keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores."
Brous said the store policy for employees who test positive for the coronavirus to quarantine with paid leave for 14 days to recover. The store is also notifying, quarantining and paying up to 14 days any associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19.
The stores in the chain, like other busy retailers, are taking precautions that have developed over time to protect employees and customers.
Publix store employees are continually disinfecting high-touch surfaces like touch pads, ATM machines, grocery carts, door and drawer handles, phones and computers. Plexiglass shields were installed at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores. In-store signs, one-way directional aisles, and public address announcements are done frequently, reminding customers and associates of social distancing. Employees are given the option to wear gloves and masks.
"Our store managers have the discretion, unless otherwise required by ordinance, to monitor the capacity within his/her store and make the decision to limit the number of customers and associates, at any one time in the store, in order to practice social distancing," Brous wrote. "Store managers handle the surges in volume throughout the day to best serve our customers and communities."
The grocery chain recently announced "contactless pay" for Publix and GreenWise Market customers so they don't have to touch the pin pad.
A customer places the smartphone or a contactless pay-enabled credit or debit card near a contactless-enabled device, rather than swiping or inserting a card into the PIN pad. Common forms of contactless payments are Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.
"This digital payment method will be in addition to the existing mobile pay option through the Publix app, which customers can still use to finalize their purchases," wrote Publix CEO Todd Jones in a statement. “By expediting this payment option, we will help customers reduce contact with commonly used surfaces like PIN pads."
PARTITIONS AT WINN-DIXIE
Winn-Dixie President & CEO Anthony Hucker, recently announced protective plexiglas partitions are being installed at all store registers, customer service desks, pharmacies and liquor store counters and social distancing, recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
On Wednesday, Port Charlotte Winn-Dixie employee Kody Spangler was following policy as he sprayed down rows of shopping carts.
"We do it often," he said. "The cleaner is supposed to be sprayed on the carts and left to dry."
Customer Diane Smith watched as Spangler carefully sprayed each cart.
"This is why I come here," said Smith, who was recently laid off from the Sun Seekers resort construction project along Charlotte Harbor. "I won't go anywhere else, because I can see they are cleaning everything. I also love that at the last hour the store is open I see the doctors and nurses are in shopping."
Last month, Winn-Dixie extended its shopping hours for healthcare workers and first responders from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. The grocery chain asked all customers to remain respectful of the time given to first responders and health care professionals.
Winn-Dixie is continuing special shopping hours for seniors and high risks customers from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. All pharmacy locations are now open at 8 a.m. on weekdays to allow seniors and high-risk customers extra time to fill prescriptions or seek counseling with expert pharmacists.
Winn-Dixie allows associates to wear face masks and gloves, Hucker wrote.
The chain extended and increased bonus payments and accelerated the timeline for those qualified; and we are paying out unused vacation time for our store associates between March 11 and May 12.
"This pandemic will not define us. Rather, our collective response to this pandemic will define us," Hucker wrote.
SAFE SHOPPING HABITS
A new study in the New England Journal of Medicine shows the virus was detectable on plastic and stainless steel for up to 72 hours, and on cardboard for up to 24 hours.
The CDC recommends shoppers assume "all surfaces" produce and packaged foods everywhere have been touched by a person who is sick.
Customers are encouraged to wipe down their cart or basket handles with disinfectant wipes, and use hand sanatizer when shopping is complete.
Wash reusable plastic or cloth shopping bags. Shoppers should wash their hands again after putting away groceries.
Shoppers can take additional precautions by washing or wiping cans and boxes of food before storing them and throwing away disposable packaging and bags. Wiping down countertops, tables and other surfaces that were touched by the groceries is also suggested as well as washing your hands again.
