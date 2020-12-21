ENGLEWOOD — It's been a long time coming, but Charlotte County is making way for sidewalks on Manasota Key.
Construction crews started clearing the right of way along the west side of Gulf Boulevard from the south end of Englewood Beach's parking lot, south to the entrance of the Stump Pass Beach State Park.
Not everyone is happy.
Over the years, if not decades, property owners have landscaped or built planters and other obstructions within the county rights of way, especially on the west side of Gulf Boulevard where new sidewalks will be installed.
County workers, in order to quell any surprises about the start of the project, sent certified letters out to all affected property owners, using the addresses where their property tax bills are sent and paid from, Public Works project manager Raymond Slade said.
One Gulf Boulevard property owner did complain and alleged that work crews broached onto her property and left a "wasteland" in front of her home. After investigating the complaint, Slade said the crews did not step outside of the right of way.
Also, after three attempts to deliver the certified letter to the property owner's northern address, it was returned to the county, Slade said.
"All the work is being done within the (existing) rights of way," he said. "There is no acquisition planned."
Damian Ochab, South Manasota-Sandpiper Key Association president, confirmed registered letters were sent to the affected property owners.
"They could clear out whatever they wanted to save," he said.
After eight to 10 years of debate and other delays, Ochab said, the association is glad to see construction begin on the sidewalks. He said it is a safety issue for the pedestrians and bicyclists who frequently walk and ride bikes along Gulf Boulevard.
Ochab also noted how the $2.1 million project included money for some landscaping once the sidewalks are completed.
Construction is expected to be completed by May 2021. The project itself is being paid by the Manasota Key Street and Drainage taxing unit.
For more information, visit "Project Status" on the county's website at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
