SARASOTA COUNTY — County government officers have been taking steps to keep the public and their staffs save in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As in the private sector, non-essential services have been shut down, employees have been allowed to work at home, and others in the offices have been distancing themselves from each other.
That’s why Sarasota County Clerk of the Courts Karen Rushing is refuting an anonymous complaint that she is subjecting her employees to the danger of the coronavirus.
“We are still taking in non-essential customers and potentially infecting staff,” the complainant alleges in an email sent to local media outlets. “Our customer service staff, and by proxy all staff, are placed at a medium risk because of the exposure just from accepting people off the street.”
Rushing said Monday, despite a complaint from an anonymous “employee” of the Sarasota County Clerk’s office, she is taking all the steps she can to protect her staff and the public.
Rushing said she has limited customer service to emergency court orders, such as those for domestic violence or mental health issues, emergency relief involving evictions or child pickup orders, paying cash for fines or court costs, and couples wanting to file applications for marriage certificates but without a subsequent ceremony.
All other business is to be done remotely.
“I recognize how this virus makes everyone on edge or concern,” Rushing said. She’s been working closely with the county’s emergency management officials and has adjusted her office’s practices following CDC recommendations as those recommendations evolve and change.
The public is encouraged to conduct their business with her office by calling the clerk’s office at 941-861-7400 or going online at www.SarasotaClerk.com or by mailing P.O. Box 3079, Sarasota, FL 34230-3079.
Warnings of the virus are posted on the entrance of the Robert L Anderson Administration Center in South Venice. The offices of the tax collector, state attorney and other county services are closed to the public. On the second floor, two Sarasota County deputies, acting as security, limit public access to the clerk’s offices and courtroom. Foot traffic has declined since the outbreak of COVID-19, to as few as eight people visiting Rushing’s South County office.
The anonymous complainant limits the criticism to Rushing having her staff to serve people paying their fines with cash and applying for marriage certificates. Even in this day and age, she said, there are people who only pay bills with cash and do not have credit cards or bank accounts or any other electronic means. Marriage certificates, she said, need to be witnessed.
Rushing refutes the complainants’ allegation that her staff was prohibited from wearing masks, even if they felt that they were necessary. She said she never told anyone no to wearing a mask.
Rushing said she follows CDC updates and guidelines when it comes to updating protections and social distancing.
“We will prevail,” Rushing said.
