ENGLEWOOD — It’s been a place to go on Friday or Saturday to play a game of pool, drink a cold beer and listen to the 1950s’ songs on the jukebox — songs that weren’t written when the place was new.
After decades, Kelly’s II Tavern, 232 W. Dearborn St., is closing for the last time Saturday.
Bar owner Victoria Cole said at 71, she’s ready to start enjoying her life. She made the decision to close after COVID-19 hit in 2019, and the bar crowd dwindled to about 8 to 10 on the two nights it was open.
“COVID killed my bar and mama’s tired — it’s time,” she said. “I bought a house five years ago. It’s time for me to start spending a little more time there.”
Cole, who is an Indiana native, said she bought the bar 23 years ago from Karen Goll who owned it for 20 years.
But Cole remembers going to that location in her teens when it was called Pete’s.
“The building has been so many things, but in the ‘50s, it was Pete’s and it was the only place you could go to get a pizza — he had a machine to cook it,” Cole said.
When she bought it, it was Kelly’s, but she tweaked the name.
“I renamed it from Kelly’s to Kelly’s II Tavern, because I had a partner at the time.”
Cole still owns the bar which has been for sale for a year. She is selling it “as-is.”
Cole is leaving one last gift from the bar to her niece, Debbie Maki.
Maki is running for Englewood Pioneer Days Mayor of the Day. Maki is a diver and volunteer with Peace River K9 Search and Rescue. Every dollar she raises as a candidate goes back to the rescue.
“Aunt Vic has been donating her tips for the entire month of July to my campaign and when she told me she was donating all proceeds from her final weekend, I was blown away,” Maki said. “I am so honored. She is actually my aunt, so I guess I’m pretty blessed, too.”
Maki said she hopes there’s a huge turnout for her aunt’s retirement, which is today and Saturday.
“I told her she’s going out with a bang,” Maki said.
Cole said she’s proud of the work Maki does with Peace River K9 Search and Rescue.
“She has her rescue dog and they train all of the time and they go everywhere on land and in the water,” she said. “She’s really into it and does it as a volunteer. None of the volunteers in that rescue charge for their services.”
With her new-found time, Cole plans to go to the VFW Post 10178 on McCall Road, not far from the bar.
“I am an auxiliary member there,” she said. “At 4 p.m. on Monday, I won’t be worried about getting supplies for the bar. I will be celebrating with my friends.”
Cole said Kelly’s II Tavern was a lot like the show “Cheers.”
“Back in the day, we used to have a big crowds for parties and karaoke,” she said. It was like ‘Cheers’ where everybody knows your name,” she said.
“On Saturday, I’m not going to close at 8 if there’s still people here. And if it’s true what I’m seeing on Facebook, people I haven’t seen in 5 or 10 years are planning to stop by. ...We will play the jukebox, which is one of a kind in Englewood with the best music on it, and have a beer and toast to a lot of good, old memories.”
