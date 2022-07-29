ENGLEWOOD — It’s been a place to go on Friday or Saturday to play a game of pool, drink a cold beer and listen to the 1950s’ songs on the jukebox — songs that weren’t written when the place was new.

After decades, Kelly’s II Tavern, 232 W. Dearborn St., is closing for the last time Saturday.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments