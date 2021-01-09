Sarasota County officials announced the opening of a cold weather shelter tonight in Sarasota.
Sarasota County Emergency Management officials coordinated with municipal partners and the Salvation Army to provide cold weather sheltering for those in need at The Salvation Army-Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota.
Intake begins at 7 p.m. tonight. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s in Sarasota and Charlotte counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather.
Sarasota County Fire Department officials also advise citizens to use caution when heating their home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices.
