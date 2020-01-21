Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with the county's municipalities, the Salvation Army and faith-based partners to provide cold weather sheltering for those in need due to the predicted drop in temperatures tonight and Tuesday.
The following shelters will be open tonight:
• New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Dr., North Port, will open at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
• The Salvation Army, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice will open tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
• The Salvation Army - Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota will conduct its normal cold weather operation today, Tuesday, Jan. 21, which includes the front porch opening at 4 p.m., with intake expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.; the front porch will re-open at 4:30 a.m. and remain open until 5 a.m., when the welcome center opens.
Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Citizens who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.
Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise citizens to use caution when heating their home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices, so extreme caution is advised.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit the Emergency Services page on www.scgov.net.
