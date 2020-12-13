I am sure some would argue, but I do feel I am an optimist … maybe sometimes a pessimistic optimist, but nonetheless, I like to see the future as being bright. For me, 2021 cannot get here quick enough.
There are many fun things to look forward to despite the many challenges and hurdles this year has given us. This week Noy’s Bistro & Lounge, 31 Chailett Road, will host our final networking lunch of the year at noon Thursday.
Friday will be a festive fun time as the community is invited to a drive-thru Christmas celebration hosted at Grande Aire Services from 5-8 p.m. at 1606 Faust Drive, Englewood. Many local businesses are participating, and we hear not only is Santa making an appearance but there will be snow!
From now until the end of the year, anyone who joins the chamber can save a bit as we waive the one-time admin fee of $25. I like to think of it as a “Santa Savings.” As a member of the chamber, you have many opportunities to get engaged with other members to create business growth and relationships. There are additional advertising opportunities throughout the year and many ways to give back to our community.
One of those unique ways to gain more exposure is the Chamber’s All-Star program. This year, we had a record number of members join the ranks of All Star. 2021 looks to be even better as we have added a “Super Star” level that is exclusive to only five business members. We welcome Arnold Insurance, Cape Haze Marina, CAPS Remodeling, Lightspeed Voice and Paradise Exclusive Real Estate.
We are also excited to announce our Star All Stars for 2021. Those include Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Farlow’s on the Water, Heritage Oaks Assisted Living, Key Agency, Lock n’ Key, Michael Saunders & Company, Sandbar Tiki & Grille, The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass and The Waverly.
Being a member of the Englewood Chamber is a great way to market yourself for an affordable amount of money for 12 months. But I can honestly say, the more you give, the more you get.
You need to be involved and be present. Even if it is virtually. Interacting on social media helps keep your name out there and be sure to brand yourself as a #ChamberBuddy.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. I am looking forward to a bright future, so grab your shades and plan to be a part of the fun in 2021 … it’s seriously fun business. I promise you that!
Kim Parks is interim executive director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
