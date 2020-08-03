These are indeed rough waters we all are having to navigate. Many businesses are struggling to find ways to keep their doors open and to pay their employees.
Unfortunately, some companies have not been able to do it. The reports I’ve been able to review show that more than 6,500 jobs have been lost in Charlotte County and more than 20,000 in Sarasota County.
The impact on nonprofit organizations has also been significant. Without the ability to host fundraising events, the financial resources available for these organizations to carry out their missions have been crippled.
When things will change is a big unknown.
While it may be difficult, finding a “silver-lining” in the storm is one way to cope. We have discovered a way to create something positive at the Englewood Chamber, and everyone is invited.
On Thursday, Aug. 20, our networking lunch will take place at a venue that we normally would not be able to use. Pre-COVID attendance at our monthly networking lunches averaged 45-60 people. That kind of crowd cannot be accommodated at Mango Bistro.
Because of the pandemic, we had to create a different networking lunch experience. We discovered that people enjoy the “drive-thru” lunch concept. So that is what we are doing this month. Because the venue’s size doesn’t matter, we can bring our August Networking Lunch to Mango Bistro, 301 W. Dearborn St. Online registration is required at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
We look forward to seeing you there.
Membership is good for business
The chamber has many resources available to its members. Several of these business growing tools can be taken advantage of without personal contact. Here’s a sampling of those:
• Free lobby space provided to display business cards or other printed materials.
• Inclusion on the chamber website with a link to the business website.
• Ability to broadcast a free weekly promotional message to more than 2,500 contacts.
• Use of the Chamber’s logo to provide instant credibility with potential customers.
For additional benefits of a chamber membership, please contact Kim Parks at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com or 941-474-5511.
Englewood Beach 9 — MiniGolf
As of press time, the Aug. 15 Englewood Beach mini golf event is still a go. For event details, including a list of the safety restrictions that will be in place, visit www.EnglewoodBeach9.com.
We’d like to thank Reliable Cabinet Designs for being a sponsor. There are three more $200 sponsorship opportunities available.
