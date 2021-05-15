This past week, I had the unexpected opportunity to visit the central branch of the Kansas City Public Library.
It is right smack downtown, amid the funky coffee shops, historic hotels, profound vibe of musical heritage, and what I must presume to be excellent barbecue options. I was not lucky enough to sample any Kansas City barbecue, but I cannot dwell on that sadness as the library was nourishing enough.
The library is housed in a stately building, and is very pleasant, but what makes it uniquely delightful is the mural painted on one side, which appears to be a giant bookcase along the street. It brings the essence of the library out into the world in way that is both playful and inspiring.
While the Elsie Quirk Library is perhaps a bit more humble in appearance, I felt an affinity between these two libraries; because in the end what made the Kansas City library great to visit was not the building, or even the fabulous mural, but the staff member at the door who was exceptionally helpful, friendly and kind.
In a number of ways it was clear that the Kansas City Library is creating, sustaining and celebrating community, just as we strive to do at Elsie Quirk. The bells and whistles may vary, but the purpose of a library transcends geography and architecture, and the heart of any good library are the staff members who serve everyone who walks through the door with dignity and kindness.
It is my great privilege to work among the staff at Elsie Quirk serving the unique community of Englewood, and as much as I was delighted by Kansas City, to return home to the Elsie Quirk Library is a joy and an honor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.