When I step back and look at what all we accomplished this year, despite the many challenges, it brings a smile to my face.
We increased membership by 146 members, only closed our lobby for five weeks during COVID-19 and when we reopened, we offered full, not abbreviated hours, despite being short-staffed. We offered tools for struggling businesses, like free educational webinars, and Lunch & Learn sessions.
We also continued to engage members and promote networking virtually with drive-thru style monthly lunches. We launched and promoted a web page to support our restaurant members during the height of the pandemic. The chamber was able to hold an outdoor fundraising event in November to raise money for the Englewood YMCA and Lemon Bay High School Scholarships.
The Leadership Class of 2020 was able to raise and donate almost $30K to local charities that included the Jubilee Center, Peace River K-9 Search & Rescue and Vineland Elementary. We distributed almost 8,000 masks to the community courtesy of the Englewood Area Fire Department.
Our chamber, with the help of many members, facilitated a carpool parade to salute our nurses and hospital staff at Englewood Community Hospital in May. Let’s Eat Englewood! was a huge success for our local restaurants in September.
We celebrated success with 11 ribbon cuttings throughout the year and supported many of our local non-profits as a collection site. We supported and participated in a community Halloween and Christmas event … the list goes on and on, but you get the idea.
Bottom line is, I am proud of our chamber and what we do for our members and our community.
What makes Englewood so great? The giving attitude and how we take care of each other. Giving back.
A wise man, Albert Einstein, once said, “It is every man’s obligation to put back into the world at least the equivalent of what he takes out of it.”
Our little fishing village outshines any other town, in my opinion. We have the beauty of the Gulf, some of the best restaurants in the area, many philanthropic organizations, and fun events all year long (most years). So, to be an ambassador for Englewood through the chamber is a cake walk. When you love and believe in the area where you work and support, it is a joy.
I can chat chamber all day long and that is because it sits smack dab in the middle of paradise also known as Englewood. What can the chamber do for you? Give me 10 minutes and I will enlighten you. Not a member? Please consider becoming one. We are a fun bunch with a clear mission: "Dedicated to Leading Economic Growth with a Balanced Voice between Local Businesses, Residents and Tourism that Creates Opportunities for our Community."
As we wrap up 2020, I am not sad to see it go, though I am proud of the accomplishments the chamber has made.
I want to thank our chamber president Jonathan Varner for his service and leadership along with the entire board of directors during a year unlike any other.
I am looking forward to 2021 and welcoming president Brian Faro to the helm. I am hoping that means we will always have doughnuts at our meetings … hint, hint, hint. A reminder the chamber will close at noon this Thursday, and we'll be closed on Friday, Jan. 1.
Here's wishing everyone a safe and happy New Year. Cheers to all our chamber buddies!
Kim Parks is interim executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
