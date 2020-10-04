October is Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog Month, and while there are many benefits to opening up your home and heart to a pup from a shelter, we want to focus on these five:
1. Shelter dogs are eager to follow your guidance. To them, you are the real MVP. You have just rescued them from a strange place, and they are ready to share their unconditional love, show off their skills, or follow your lead and learn new ones. You don’t need a cape to be their hero — just have some toys, treats and lovin’s ready.
2. By adopting a shelter dog, you help to lower the number of dogs currently awaiting their forever families while making room for more animals that need to be saved. Adopting from a shelter also helps to stop the churning out of puppies for profit from puppy mills, where dogs are bred, raised and kept in horrendous conditions.
3. Shelter dogs are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped and spayed/neutered as many shelters and rescue groups help new dog owners get a jump start on preventive health care. Dogs in shelters are also mentally stimulated and cared for through behavior training, socialization, and other enrichment programs that help to lower their stress levels.
4. A shelter pup may already have experience living in a home, and may already be house-trained, crate-trained and experienced in riding in a car. Speaking of experience, adopting an older dog means you’ve just skipped over the puppy stage and may not need to hide all your shoes.
5. Adopting a shelter dog can help you make new friends, become a part of a community, and maybe even score a date! There’s something special about being a shelter dog’s hero. You get to learn their story, or you may have to piece one together if there is little or no information on the pup’s background. Think of it as a conversation starter that may open doors of opportunities you didn’t even know existed.
Right now there are many wonderful four-legged companions waiting at Suncoast Humane Society for their freedom rides to their new forever homes. Visit www.humane.org to see them all, and call 941-474-7884 to set up an appointment for a Meet & Greet or to adopt.
So what do you say, are you ready to be their hero?
Lena Hart is director of marketing, PR and media at Suncoast Humane Society. Contact her at lhart@humane.org.
