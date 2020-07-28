There are many great dogs and cats currently waiting for their forever humans at Suncoast Humane Society. Among the many are Buddy and Raven.
Buddy came to our shelter on Oct. 1, 2019, due to his owner having health issues and not being able to care for Buddy anymore. This 8-year-old guy loves to go on adventures, whether it is to the park for a run, in the car for a ride, or on a boat for a day out on the water.
This good boy knows how to be a great member of the family and a respectful companion with house and crate training under his invisible doggy belt. Buddy likes meeting other dogs, but can be picky about cats. He’s talkative and knows all his basic commands. If you like to explore the world and are longing for a fun, loving and very handsome companion, Buddy has cleared his schedule and is ready to meet you. Buddy has been waiting for his forever adventure to start for 10 months, and his adoption fee is only $25.
Raven arrived at our shelter Dec. 4, 2019, when her previous owner’s young child developed allergies. Not having the option to move to a bigger place in an effort to keep Raven in a separate space, Raven’s owner had to make the heartbreaking choice to seek help in finding Raven a new great home. Raven is 4 years old and she is used to being the queen of her castle.
This sweet girl can be shy at first, but don’t let that affect your desire to get to know her better, because once she opens up to you, you’ll get so much love! She loves to be petted and told sweet nothings. She’ll even let you hold her, but not for too long … This kitty would rather engage in some play time and show you her active side.
When Raven is all tuckered out from zooming around, she’ll come to your bed for snuggles at night. Raven has been hopeful to meet her new forever family for nine months, and her adoption fee is also only $25.
If you would like to give Buddy or Raven the greatest gift of a happily forever after, please call Suncoast Humane Society at 941-474-7884 to make an appointment. The shelter is located at 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
To view all animals waiting for their forever homes, visit www.humane.org. All animals available for adoption are current on vaccinations, spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed and tested for heartworm disease.
If you would like to help, but cannot adopt, consider becoming a foster or a monthly donor. Fostering saves lives, and with monthly giving you can make a big impact with a small monthly donation to help thousands of animals each year.
