A conversation with a community member this week, regarding surreptitiously reading Dear Abby, has me thinking about advice.
Of all of the things I learned, or didn’t learn, in junior high school, what stuck with me the most was my social studies teacher, Mr. Westergaard, warning students about giving advice.
He told us that he never gives advice because by giving advice you become responsible for the outcome, you take on the other person’s problem, and that most often complicates matters rather than helping.
This has been useful food for thought over many years; though I have seen advice be of such profound use, to myself and to others, that I cannot embrace his philosophy entirely.
For example, recently, while researching something entirely different, I came across advice from Eartha Kitt that, were I a junior high teacher, I would most certainly be passing along. She says, “It’s all about falling in love with yourself and sharing that love with someone who appreciates you, rather than looking for love to compensate for a self-love deficit.”
In fact, along with being the best Catwoman ever to purr, Eartha Kitt has a lot of concise advice and insight to share. Which you can research at your local library.
Indeed, if you are in need of advice, the Elsie Quirk Library is great place to seek it.
Whether you peruse the newspaper for Dear Abby, wander the nonfiction 150s in search of self-improvement books, explore our databases for financial tips, or ask a helpful reference librarian how best to search the internet for resume writing guidance, we are here to serve.
We have resources for advice on plumbing, parenting, purchasing, paranormal encounters, Panamanian travel, pet care, party planning, poison plants, pacifism, and a plethora of other topics spanning the alphabet!
If, on the other hand, you have some great advice to offer, I invite you to stop into my office in the corner of Elsie Quirk and share the wisdom.
