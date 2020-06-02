UPDATE, JUNE 2, 2020: As a service to our community, the Englewood Chamber's Job Search webpage is open for the month of June to non-members. It's always viewable by anyone but only members could post job openings. If you know of a business that needs help, tell them they can post that opening on EnglewoodJobSearch.Com
As we begin a new month, we are starting to see more businesses open. Services, that have been unavailable for the last two months are now being offered as more municipalities move to the next phase of reopening their governments and economies.
Locally, our restaurants and other businesses have been able to gradually welcome customers sooner than some other parts of the state. This has been possible due to our relatively lower reported cases of COVID-19.
A positive sign that commerce is improving are the notices that businesses are in need of employees. As the local chamber of commerce, we want to do what we can to match up businesses that need employees with the people in the community who need jobs.
EnglewoodJobSearch.com is a chamber resource that's available for chamber member businesses to post jobs. The website is extremely easy to use by both business posting a job opening and by anyone looking for a job. There is no cost to review, or to apply, to any of the job postings on the website.
OPEN OFFICE
Our office at 601 S. Indiana Ave. is now open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. We have reconfigured the lobby area to provide a safe distance between our visitors and the chamber’s staff and volunteers. Additionally, our volunteers will be directing visitors to member information, from behind the front desk, instead of our customary walking with them throughout the lobby.
Guidelines and restrictions regarding the use of tour Community Room will be available shortly.
RESTAURANT RELIEF
The chamber will continue to provide updates regarding restaurant services and relief resources. A list of more than 40 local restaurants is available online at EnglewoodTakeOut.com. ReliefHotSpot.com is an online relief resource as well.
