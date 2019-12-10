I have always liked the song, “What A Wonderful World.”
The older I get, the more I find myself nodding in agreement at the sentiments expressed in the classic song.
As I do my early morning walk each day, I hear the welcoming chorus of birds and look around to see palm trees swaying in the breeze and dozens of ibises digging for breakfast. The bucolic scene often brings to mind the words to that song.
Sometimes I find myself humming it as I am filled with the pleasures of another beautiful day in paradise.
The short, simple verses say so much:
“I see skies of blue and clouds of white, the bright blessed day, the dark sacred night.
And I think to myself what a wonderful world.”
Many of us do more than hear the words. We feel them too.
The irony to Louis Armstrong’s 1967 Wonderful World recording is that the president of ABC Paramount Records hated the song and banned the company from putting any effort into promoting it.
In spite of that, the recording soared to popularity in the UK, reaching No. 1 on the charts before working its way into the hearts and minds of the American public.
It’s become one of the most uplifting, life-affirming songs of all time.
Few songs have the power to retain popularity through the decades as musical tastes change .
I’m sure “What A Wonderful World” stays popular because of the truth behind its timeless message.
It is a wonderful world.
The older I get, the more I keep acclaiming that truth.
It’s more than just the beauty around us. It’s the people in it who add to the reason why it’s a wonderful world.
At least several times a week I find myself amazed at the good in people.
I often look around me in gratitude at the way so many people reach out to help others.
Especially during the Christmas season, we see people reaching out in so many ways to help those who are struggling.
My friend Sue recounted the way strangers come together to help each other.
She is one those nice people willing to help others in any way she can.
When someone posted on Facebook that he needed to borrow a pontoon trailer, she immediately offered to lend hers to a relative stranger.
“In turn, they wanted to get me something as a show of their appreciation. I told them that it wasn’t necessary, because that’s the way we do things around here. We help one another,” she said.
They returned the favor by getting Sue’s 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle started after she was exasperated with her inability to start it.
“They have no idea how utterly delighted they made me. I had been wanting to ride that bike for such a long time,” Sue said.
When we were worried we were going to be affected by Hurricane Dorian, a woman posted on the Rotonda Facebook page that she was new to the area and was worried about riding out the hurricane. Complete strangers responded immediately, offering to let her to stay with them. It doesn’t take the threat of a hurricane to see the goodness in people.
When a Rotonda woman posted she needed help getting her paralyzed mother to a doctor’s appointment, one guy immediately went to help. And he made sure he was there for future appointments.
That’s how it is around here. People respond whenever there is a need.
People are basically good and they welcome the chance to help when they can.
It’s just one more reason why we can sing, “what a Wonderful World.”
