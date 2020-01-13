Author Cassandra King Conroy will here at the library at 2 p.m. today (Jan. 14) to discuss her work.
She is an award-winning author of five novels, a book of nonfiction, numerous short stories, magazine articles, and essays. She has taught creative writing on the college level, conducted corporate writing seminars, and worked as a human-interest reporter.
King is a best-selling novelist whose fiction has won the hearts of readers everywhere, especially in the American south. Often told in first person, her novels portray strong and memorable characters who struggle with the same timely issues and dilemmas that readers face in their own lives.
We have lots of great programs at the library this week to keep you healthy and engaged. Join us for the Knitting program at noon today (Tuesday). It's open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee, but you do need to bring your own materials.
At 2 p.m. in the computer lab, you can ask Aundrea questions about your favorite electronic device. Learn about your iPhone, iPad, Kindle, Android and more. Stop in to meet with Aundrea during these sessions for 15 or 30 minutes to get the help you need.
At 4 p.m., join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Café Philo is discussing "The spiritual and cosmic symbols of mankind." This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Join us at 6 p.m. Wednesday for our Third Wednesday Book Club. This month our book is "The Library Book" by Susan Orlean. This is a non-fiction book about a devastating fire at the Los Angeles Central Library in April of 1986. This is a very well-written description of a love for libraries and how they affect people’s lives. Orlean goes through the history of the L.A. Library System and the interesting cast of characters that are part of the library’s history; including the person suspected of starting the 1986 fire. Over the holidays I forced my family to listen to me read portions of this work aloud; I cannot say enough about how much I love this book!
On Tuesday or Thursdays bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. to noon in the library meeting room.
Drop in Story Time is 11 a.m. Friday. Children ages birth to 6 years with a favorite adult have fun with engaging books, songs, and activities as they build pre-literacy skills. Join Aundrea in the children’s area for some story time fun.
Friday from 1-4 p.m. you can take a rare historic tour of the Cookie House. Formerly known as the Bass Biological Laboratory, the scientific exploration of this facility grew into today’s world-renowned Mote Marine Laboratory. Tours start approximately every 15 minutes at the Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood.
Lemon Bay Fest programs are here, stop in and pick one up or view the program at lemonbayhistory.com.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
