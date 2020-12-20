Hopefully, you are more prepared than I am this year in getting all the shopping, wrapping and baking done before the holidays.
I am not sure where the time goes, but it certainly left me in the dust this year. I am guessing keeping busy with the chamber is why … but I am certainly not complaining. I have been wearing two hats for three months, and I am now happy to welcome Doug Izzo as our executive director in 2021. His background in tourism, business advocacy and governmental affairs will be a great addition to our chamber staff.
Though many slow down a bit during the holidays, we are very busy with nominations for our annual business awards, photo contest for our Community Guide and planning our 2021 calendar.
Nominations for “Excellence in Business” are being accepted until Jan. 1. A person does not need to be a chamber member to nominate a business for a chamber award, however the business needs to be a chamber member to be nominated. More details can be found at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
The categories are: Bon Appetit-Daytime Dining, Bon Appetit-Evening Dining, and three Excellence In Business awards, one for businesses with one to five employees, another for six to 25 employees, and a third for businesses with 26 or more, and New Business of the Year for businesses with less than two years of ownership at the time of nomination, and and Non-Profit of the Year.
Chamber All Stars
We are proud to announce more support from our All Stars. The 4 Star Level for 2021 includes The Atlanta Braves, Emery Auto & Diesel Repair, Englewood Bank & Trust, The Daily Sun, Gasparilla Vacations, Karin Dubbs-Re/Max Alliance Group, Peacock Premier Properties, Reliable Cabinet Designs, Rothco Signs & Designs, Shear Sailing Hair & Tanning Salon, Wampler Varner Insurance Group, WannaB Inn and Xpertech Auto Repair.
Benefits of membership
Our membership is 700 strong and we are ready to welcome you! Join before the end of the year and we will waive our one-time $25 admin fee. Membership has many benefits, and we work hard to help our members not only survive but thrive. We offer many networking and advertising opportunities throughout the year.
We are also planning to continue our popular free educational “Lunch & Learn” series next year. Joining the chamber now guarantees inclusion in our 2021 Community Guide. The Chamber prints and distributes 5 thousand copies and offers an electronic version on our website. The publication makes for a nice “coffee table” book as it serves as a reference guide, has local information and gorgeous photos.
A reminder the Chamber will be closed this Thursday and Friday in observance of Christmas. On behalf of myself, my co-worker Debbie German, our volunteers, and Board of Directors, we wish you a safe and happy holiday.
Kim Parks is interim executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
