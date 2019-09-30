On Sept. 13, Kacy Ault was inducted into the Sunbury, Ohio “Wall of Fame.” He’s almost 91, lives in Atlanta and could not travel, therefore, I represented him.
Kacy’s real name is Kenneth Charles, but he’s been Kacy since I have known him, which is 85 years now.
Kacy was a fine athlete. He was a four-year letterman in football and the only freshman to receive a letter. They had good teams, and it was not unusual for him to score two or three touchdowns a game, and more than once he’d score four or five. He was good enough to be offered a full scholarship to Miami of Ohio by legendary coach Sid Gillman, whose name today resides in the NFL coaches hall of fame.
Sid wanted Kacy to enroll into summer school, so he’d get acquainted with college life and work out with the team prior to real practice. Kacy did. All went well until actual practice started.
Now, Kacy was fast but small — I inherited all the large genes. He was perhaps 5-feet 8-inches when stretched, and I’m certain he never weighed over 135 pounds while playing football. Thing is, it was the summer of 1946, and all the GIs were returning from World War II and enrolling in college. Many were in their mid-20s and had just come from fighting a war, and now they were trying to kill Kacy. They nearly succeeded.
Kacy made it through football season, but at the end of the semester he came home to the farm. He worked a couple years and then enrolled at Ohio State where he became a serious student. No more football.
Kacy was a very ordinary basketball player. I could outshoot him by the sixth grade. However, he played on two Delaware County championship teams.
Track was Kacy’s best sport. He could run the 220-yard dash and turn around and run the mile. He never lost until he got into the state meet. Back in the 1940s, he ran the mile in the 4:30s on a cinder track, which was exceptional for the times.
In his senior year, there were two exceptional milers in the state of Ohio, Kacy Ault of Sunbury High School and Herman Hilty of Pandora. Track enthusiasts were looking forward to the match.
Come race day, Kacy drove his '34 Ford to Ohio Stadium. I went along. His coach did not attend, nor did any school official. It was a blistering hot day. Kacy, not wanting to race on a full stomach, drank a glass of tomato juice for lunch.
Came the race. Hilty started out fast with Kacy on his shoulder. This went on for the first couple of laps. About midway through the race, Kacy decorated the track with tomato juice. Kacy finished the race, but did not medal. Herman Hilty set a state record for the mile with a time of 4:31.2.
As I stated earlier, when Kacy returned to college at Ohio State he was a serious student. He could have made Ohio State’s track team, but chose not to. Instead he concentrated on his studies and graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He married while at Ohio State and started a family.
Kacy graduated from the business college and worked for large corporations including Sandia Missile in Albuquerque. He once confided in me that while working there he was taken to a large underground storage area filled with hundreds of atomic bombs.
Kacy is a product of the depression, born in 1928. Therefore he is frugal. While working for Sandia, he took his wife and daughter out to eat. Each had a hamburger, French fries and a milkshake. Total expenditure 35 cents, plus tax. Kacy was impressed.
When he returned home, he looked to see if the company was on the stock market.
It was. Kacy started buying and never stopped. I have no idea what he paid initially but the stock currently sells for $204.95. He has a bunch. He doesn’t have to worry about retirement which occurred for him in 1990.
Luckily, he recommended the stock to me, but it was in about 2000. I have no complaints.
Kacy still mows his yard, which is good sized, on a hill, and rides his bike up and down the hills of Marietta, Georgia, twice daily.
He’s my big brother and I love him. It was because of him I fell in love with football and coached the sport for 17 years. It is because of him I am a college graduate. It is because of him I have money in my old age.
Kenneth Charles Ault is truly a Hall of Famer.
Roy Ault is a columnist for the Englewood Sun and a longtime Englewood resident. He is the author of seven novels. All can be found on Amazon or you may contact him at 941-474-6051.
