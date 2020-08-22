Do you have the cutest pet in the world?
Of course you do! Show off your pet while supporting a great cause by entering Suncoast Humane Society’s 2021 Pet Calendar Photo Contest.
Suncoast Humane Society is now looking for the stars of everyone’s favorite pet calendar for the year 2021. Pet parents from all over vie for the coveted front and back covers, plus, pet of the month honors. The competition is always a fierce one, accompanied by complete cuteness overload.
Visit www.humane.org to enter your pet into the contest and compete for the great prizes available:
Grand Prize. The submission with the top number of votes will be featured on the front cover.
Second Place. The submission with the second top number of votes will be featured on the back cover.
Finalists. The top 12 entrants will be featured as “Pet of the Month.”
Photos of submitted pets will be open to voting by the general public. Votes are a $1 donation each, with a minimum of five votes.
The link to your pet’s photo entry can be easily shared online and via text, so you can round up your family, friends and colleagues to vote for your fur baby.
Entering ends at 11:59:59 p.m. Sept. 12, and voting ends at 11:59:59 p.m. Sept. 13. Calendars will be available in early November, and they make wonderful holiday gifts.
Suncoast Humane Society’s Pet Calendar photo contest is held annually, and every eligible entry is included in the calendar. One hundred percent of calendar proceeds go directly to the programs, services and care of homeless animals entrusted to Suncoast Humane Society. There are also advertising opportunities available.
If you would like to be a sponsor in our 2021 Pet Calendar, please contact Kevin O’Connor at koconnor@humane.org.
To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society, different ways to get involved, or for a full description and rules of the Pet Calendar Photo Contest, please visit www.humane.org.
Lena Hart is director of Marketing, PR & Media for Suncoast Humane Society. You can email her at lhart@humane.org
