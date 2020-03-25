One truism I like to keep in mind is that while we have no control over how many days we get to spend on earth, we can control how we spend those days.
We can decide to be happy, appreciative of all the day holds for us. Or, we can give in to all that threatens our appreciation of a day.
We can remain drowning in fear because of today’s pandemic, or, we can be grateful for all that is helping us survive.
When I watch the news each night, I get overcome with worry and anxiety. Here’s my remedy:
Before I fall asleep each night I think of something good that happened that day along with three blessings in my life.
Feeling gratitude refocuses me in a positive direction.
My daughter is partially right when she says it’s a bit simplistic to say we control our own happiness. “Happiness is largely tied to happenings in life,” she says. “A lot of it is out of our control, especially now.”
Yes and no.
We can’t control our current devastating circumstances. But we can control our reaction to it.
I know people who suffer major setbacks but they are “happy by choice.”
I have a friend who has endured so many setbacks that would have felled most people. At 74, she suffered a major financial blow, lost her home and had to start over.
It’s not easy to go back to work at that age, but she did it, taking low-paying jobs until she built up a resume that allowed her to get a better paying position.
Instead of complaining about having to work long hours at her age, she says she remains happy.
“I’m happy by choice,” she says. “When I get up every day I’m determined I’m going to be happy. And I am.”
Sometimes, when I’m struggling to remain positive, I remember my friend’s words about being happy by choice.
I find that concentrating on all the good things in my life allows me to regain happiness. That’s especially important during these stressful Coronavirus fears.
My friend Bobbi Sue Burton is fighting her third serious bout with cancer. She’s stage four and there isn’t a day that goes by that she isn’t in pain. Often, it’s overwhelming pain.
But she’s happy, she says, because she’s surrounded with people who care about her and she can still do good things for others.
In other words, she’s happy by choice.
Bobbi Sue is an inspiration to all of us.
I agree with her when she says happiness is greatly influenced by “an attitude of gratitude.”
If we are fully aware of all we have in life, it’s easier to appreciate life, even when things are tough.
I’ve often observed how personal wealth seems to have little to do with one’s happiness.
Some of the happiness people I’ve ever met have next to nothing. While at the same time some who enjoy all the luxuries of life seem to be caught up in their complaints. If they are happy, they are keeping it a secret.
In conversations with my grandchildren about their future careers, they tell me they are not looking for the most lucrative field. Instead, they claim they want meaningful work that will contribute to their happiness.
Maybe today’s kids are realizing happiness in life isn’t all about money.
Sure, money will allow them to have more material things. But sooner or later we learn “more stuff” doesn’t bring even a smidgen of happiness.
Helping others and doing something meaningful with our time brings more personal satisfaction than any new gadget.
While we are all struggling with coping with the coronavirus, we may be so mired down in our worries that we forgo gratitude for all we do have.
Now, more than ever, we need to reinforce a positive state of mind.
