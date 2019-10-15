Someone suggested Casey Nemec could sell suntan lotion and surf boards to an Eskimo. Or, red tap shoes to just about anyone.
The tap shoes is a proven.
Casey showed her talent for selling during an audition for the Home Shopping Network a few weeks ago. Each person auditioning was asked to bring an item and pitch it to an audience.
“I love tap and know everything about (tap shoes) and know I can sell it,” said the owner of Studio 7 dance company — a nearly life-long dancer.
Her short videotaped sales pitch must have gone well.
“People were cracking up,” she said. “It was just a two-minute recording and I had so much fun. People were telling me they actually think they needed these shoes.”
She wasn’t hired on the spot, but it wasn’t long before Neutralizer shoes told HSN they wanted someone to sell their brand on air. She got the call with an offer to be an “on-air guest” telling viewers all about their shoes.
Her first appearance is scheduled for 8 a.m. Oct. 21.
Driving to St. Petersburg a couple times a month to sell shoes on TV will likely come easy for the busy Punta Gorda entrepreneur.
She already works about “60 hours a week” at her dance studio, she has two boys participating in Pop Warner football and never misses a game — plus she’s studying online at University of Massachusetts for a master’s degree in history. Her thesis is on John Ringling and the history of the circus in Florida.
“Not sure what I’ll do with that, but maybe someday I can be a curator at a museum,” she said.
Casey said she enjoyed her HSN training and is hopeful of a long and rewarding career pitching shoes, or any product she’s offered.
“It’s all a very open conversation with the show’s host about how great the products are,” she said of her new job, seamlessly transitioning into a natural sales pitch. “They are very casual and dressy at the same time. It’s a well-known brand and a quality brand. I own several pairs myself.”
She has to be at the studio at 6 a.m. to prepare for her gig but said she won’t have a problem being wide awake.
“There is so much energy (at HSN),” she said. “The companies just call HSN and say I need someone who can sell my product and they select someone (from people who have auditioned).”
Meanwhile she will continue to teach steps and moves to about 300 kids at her dance studio, with the help of 14 instructors she has on staff.
“We’re heading into competition season,” she said.
And what about football?
“Well, my boys always know I’m in the stands, I am always yelling,” she said.
But, if football doesn’t work out?
“I think they both would be great hip-hoppers.”
