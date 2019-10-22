If Roy Matthew Wathen’s life were a movie, he would have to play three colorful parts — critter catcher, hog whisperer and nature lover.
In real life, he relishes all three roles.
And then there’s his favorite role, that of devoted dad to his two young sons.
One scene that would have to be in the movie would be hog hunting with his dog and a friend to capture nuisance animals.
“Basically the dogs chase the hog down then grab it only by the ears and hold it in place. When we get to the hog, we grab it by the hind legs and drop it to the ground. We hold it down while we tie the legs up with rope,” he explains, as he makes it sound a lot easier than it is.
Capturing a hog can be dangerous because of their razor-sharp tusks, he admits. “You have to know what you’re doing.”
That’s no problem for the Florida native.
From the time he was a youngster, his father taught him to hunt.
“Unlike today when, we have to pull kids away from technology, my father turned me on to the love of the outdoors.”
Hunting, fishing and trapping was a part of that.
Stressing the need to respect all wildlife, his father cautioned him never to kill anything he wasn’t going to eat.
That lesson was ingrained in young Roy when he shot a bird. “My dad cooked the bird on the grill and I had to eat it. I learned not to kill anything that wasn’t necessary.”
Fast forward to today when Roy is often called upon to catch destructive animals causing problems for homeowners.
He’s known for his ability to capture destructive hogs, invasive iguanas and snakes.
At first, he responded to every call without charging — until he was getting many calls a week. Then he established Savage Trapping.
“The iguana problem is wreaking havoc on our local communities. They are damaging home foundations, destroying landscaping and taking over gopher tortoise burrows.
“They are an invasive species and the problem will keep getting worse if we don’t do something about it,” he says.
One week, Roy had eight calls to come remove iguanas.
Rotonda resident Willie Haines is one who is pleased with Roy’s fast response and humane approach.
“He removed three big iguanas and one small one. I was impressed with how respectful and resourceful he was,” she says. “He was constantly here checking traps, mostly at night.”
There is no such thing as making an appointment with a hog or iguana. Roy says it takes several repeat trips to trap or catch the critters.
Then there’s the danger element. “They can carry salmonella and can be very aggressive,” says Roy, who has the bites to prove it.
Just as his father taught him to love all of nature, he is teaching his own sons as well as several scouting groups.
Working with Keep Charlotte Beautiful, Roy organizes several coastal cleanups in the El Jobean area. “It’s important for all of us to help the environment,” he says.
He has taught his sons the joy of walking in the woods at night hearing crickets, frogs, gators and coyotes. “It’s a special feeling,” he says.
If you want to know why he’s call the hog whisperer, watch him with the pet hog he taught to sit up and roll over to get his ear scratched.
He enjoys teaching his sons about the tides, the solar system and how to survive on what you can hunt.
“Rattlesnake steaks are tasty,” he says, “and so are iguanas. They taste like chicken.”
When he’s not working at his business, Southern Lawn Care, or responding to critter calls all over the county, Roy can be found doing what he loves best: enjoying all aspects of nature.
He can be reached at Savage Trapping Nuisance Wildlife Removal on Facebook, or by sending e-mail to roymw84@gmail.com.
