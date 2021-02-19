Charlotte County turns 100 years old this year, and there are programs and activities going on all around the county.
Charlotte County was created on April 23, 1921, when Gov. Cary A. Hardee signed a bill passed two days earlier by the Florida Legislature that divided DeSoto County into five counties: Charlotte, Hardee, Highlands, Glades and DeSoto.
To get all the latest news and information about what is happening with the Centennial festivities, go to www.charlottecounty100.com.
Here is a sampling of the Centennial programs going on this week:
• Wednesday, Telling Your Story: History in the Parks virtual program. Each month during the 2021 Centennial, a new sign will be dedicated in a Charlotte County park with images and information straight from the archives. This month we are at the Port Charlotte Beach park; all virtual programs are shown on our YouTube channel, tinyurl.com/29oeomh8.
• Feb. 27, Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show & Reception. This program features local artists and original works of art created or based on the books “Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor),” by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland at the Art Show starting with a reception at 1 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The art will be on display for about a month.
Centennial Memories
Registration began Feb. 1 for “Centennial Memories – This is our Charlotte!” Start searching through and gathering your Charlotte County memorabilia. Community members and organizations are invited to register for a table to display their Charlotte County memorabilia, mementos, photos and more. (Note: Items are for display only. No sales are allowed.)
Local entertainers and performance groups are invited to sign-up for a 30-minute time slot to share their talents by performing for event attendees.
The free event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15, at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Exhibitors can register at bit.ly/3i1aOeM. Performers can register at bit.ly/2KOXpub.
Other events coming up include an Agricultural Tour, “All That Jazz” at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda, a Garden Extravaganza at Port Charlotte Beach, and Easter Egg Hunt at Centennial Park and much more.
Find everything you need to know about the Centennial on the main website, www.charlottecounty100.com. You can also enter your email to sign up for the newsletter so you do not miss anything.
For a full listing of our Libraries & History Programs, you can visit the program guide at bit.ly/2Z6KOpY. Stay safe and healthy.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off of State Road 776.
