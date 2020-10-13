Celebrate International Archaeology Day virtually with us from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
The Florida Public Archaeology Network and the Charlotte County Libraries and History Division host this local event to connect Southwest Florida with its long human history which reaches back thousands of years. This online event offers information on local heritage sites, archaeology-themed crafts, and presentations by renowned archaeologists discussing the unique archaeology of our state.
The Florida Public Archaeology Network's mission is to promote and facilitate the conservation, study, and public understanding of Florida's archaeological heritage. FPAN performs public presentations, school visits, public events, and helps our community stay up to date on local archaeology and history. For information, visit fpan.us.
History Services is part of the Community Services Department, Libraries & History Division of Charlotte County Government. The mission of History Services is to offer a variety of programs and services to educate the community about the rich history of the Charlotte County area while preserving and protecting the County's historical resources for future public use.
Every October the Archaeological Institute of America and archaeological organizations around the world present archaeological programs and activities for people of all ages and interests. Whether it is a family-friendly archaeology fair, a guided tour of a local archaeological site, a simulated dig, or a presentation from a visiting archaeologist, the interactive, hands-on IAD programs provide a chance to uncover the past and experience the thrill of discovery.
There are many interesting virtual events occurring including "Omrit Excavations in North Israel," "Reclaim Native America’s Culture," "The Obsidian Mirror" and more. For a full listing of events, visit the event calendar for International Archaeology Day at www.archaeological.org/events/category/international-archaeology-day/list/.
You can also get out of the house to enjoy this nice weather and take a hike to discover some archaeological sites near you. Check out the interactive map on Florida Hikes at floridahikes.com/tag/archaeological-sites.
Nearby trails with one or more archaeological sites include the Fred Duisberg Nature Trail on Manasota Key, the Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park, the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail near Gulf Cove, the Cabbage Key Nature Trail, the Ortona Mounds Trail in Glades County, the Myakka Hiking Trail in Sarasota and many more.
Get outside and enjoy this nice weather and learn about the history of our area.
I hope you have been checking out the interesting virtual programming we have on our Facebook page and webpage, https://tinyurl.com/y3m79cxj. We are adding new programs and have craft kits that you can pick up at the library using our curbside service.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.