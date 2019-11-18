November is National Novel Writing Month or NaNoWriMo for short.
NaNoWriMo helps you track your progress, set milestones, connect with other writers in a vast community, and participate in events that are designed to make sure you finish your novel.
Come hang out at the library for a quiet place to write on your own or connect with others interested in writing and literature at either the Literary Discussion Group and the Fiction Writers Group.
The discussion group meets at 1 p.m. Thursday, and the writing group meets at 11 a.m. Saturday. For more information about National Novel Writing Month, visit www.nanowrimo.org.
The Knitting and Crocheting group meets at noon Tuesdays. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program, but you do need to bring your own materials.
At 4 p.m., you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
Wednesday afternoon join the discussion with Café Philo. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. The topic of discussion this week is "Humility versus Ego in Today’s Society." This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
On Tuesday or Thursday bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. to noon in the library meeting room. Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests.
We also have SHINE volunteers here on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. SHINE stands for Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders. If you need help with your Medicare open enrollment, please call the Elder Help Line to schedule an appointment at 1-866-413-5337.
Drop In Story Time is 11 a.m. Fridays. Pick a couple of stories for Aundrea to read in the children’s area of the library. All ages are welcome to attend with a parent or guardian.
Get your novel started with our volunteer Tammie at the Fiction Writers Group at 11 a.m. Saturday. This group meets to share their writing with each other, offer each other assistance and support, and learn some new writing tools each month. The topic for this session is conflict situation writing. The group is continuing to work on developing plot and creating action from a photo. For more information please contact Tammie Diehl at tamiamifl@comcast.net or call the library at 941-681-3736.
These great programs are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library. You can join the Friends to help support our programs anytime by stopping in and picking up an application in their bookstore.
The library is closed next week Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving; stock up on movies and books today.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776 in Englewood.
