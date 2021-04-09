Celebrate National Poetry Month by getting outside your comfort zone and reading some poetry.
We recently met our National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman at the presidential inauguration. I would like to think that she sparked a new interest in poetry in our country — especially for younger people.
National Poetry Month is a special occasion to celebrate the importance of poets and poetry in our culture.
This is the 25th anniversary of the celebration and in this time of uncertainty and great anxiety, we can rely on poems to offer insight, inspiring ideas, and language that can help us slow down and focus mentally, emotionally, spiritually. You can find 30 different ways to celebrate poetry at home or at https://poets.org/national-poetry-month.
You can sign up for "a poem a day" and receive a short poem in your email each day. You can also listen to a podcast about poetry and may find other activities to enrich your knowledge with poems. You can also pick up some books about poetry at your local library.
"Together in Sudden Strangeness," edited by Alice Quinn. This is a particularly relevant work that is a compilation of "America’s Poets Respond to the Pandemic." Alice Quinn is a recent former director of the Poetry Society of America. She contacted poets across the country to see what they were writing during the pandemic. It is a collection of poems about grieving, anger, strength, hope and more.
"Gmorning, Gnight!" by Lin-Manuel Miranda, illustrated by Jonny Sun. This work is a collection of inspirational tweets from Lin-Manuel, before he became a huge star in the Broadway hit "Hamilton." These are light and fun messages to start and end your day on a positive note.
"Lunch Poems (no. 19)," by Frank O’hara – this book is part of The Pocket Poets Series, which is exactly what it sounds like: a pocket-sized book of poetry to read at lunch. I remember my father carrying around something like this in the 1970s.
"The Best American Poetry: 2009" with guest editor David Wagoner and series editor David Lehman. This is a collection of poetry culled from physical and online literary magazines. Seventy-five different poems are gathered together for you to sample at your leisure. This series of anthologies started in 1988 and continues through today, I just happened to pick the 2009 version off the shelf.
"A Light in the Attic," by Shel Silverstein. Silverstein is the creator of the classic "Where the Sidewalk Ends," poetry for children but fun for everyone to read. These poems have more traditional rhyming patterns and introduce us to many silly characters like a polar bear that lives in the refrigerator.
Expand your mind and read some poetry just for fun.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
