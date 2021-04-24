At the Elsie Quirk Library, we are enthusiastic about Poetry Month.
We invite you to write a poem on the spot and post it on the poetry wall in the teen section. Or pick a poem from the poetry tree in the youth section. Or take a surprise poetry scroll, found in the adult section.
For those of you who love poetry, linger over our display of various and sundry poetry books — maybe take one into the reading garden to breath in the words among the birds and butterflies. If you have a poem you are yearning to share, come on in and read it to us.
For those of you who are allergic to poetry, have no fear. We are also celebrating Ordinary People in Extraordinary Times this month. Check out our displays, discover the lives of regular folks thrust into navigating extraordinary times.
And take one of our to-go scrapbook kits to document your own experience of this extraordinary time we are in right now. Maybe include a cloth scrap from a favorite mask, a vaccine selfie, or a limerick or a haiku about the COVID Times.
If you’ve had enough of reflecting on the extraordinariness of these times, and would rather have a distraction — but not one written in verse — the Elsie Quirk Library is here for you.
Come in and ask Jill or George to recommend a movie. Ask Marcus for an upbeat graphic novel to try. Chat a minute with Alison, who is likely to make you smile if not laugh right out loud in the library. Get a book recommendation from Kim or Amy. Find out how to stream movies and music on Hoopla with the friendly assistance of Ashley or Rivka. Or, for a true infusion of joy, talk picture books with Cris.
The Elsie Quirk Library is at 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Visit www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.