The Elsie Quirk Library is celebrating Women’s History Month with a series of Monday Night Movies featuring women’s experiences and accomplishments. As we enter Women’s History Month this year, there is a special emphasis on what is billed as the 100th anniversary of women gaining the vote, which has stirred up my librarian research inclinations.
The history of women’s suffrage in the United States is, as history tends to be, more complicated and more intriguing than the select bullet points that are considered common knowledge. For example, the New Jersey Constitution that was adopted in 1776 granted the right to vote to all residents who owned a given amount of property. This meant that unmarried or widowed women, regardless of race, could vote if they owned sufficient property. (Married women could not legally own property, thus were restricted from voting.) In 1790, New Jersey granted voting privileges to “all free inhabitants” which still severely disenfranchised quite a number of women, and, of course, men as well, who surely would vote for their freedom given the opportunity. Then in 1807, New Jersey regressed and made the vote open only to “free white male citizens.”
Over the next 113 years, women very slowly gained — or regained — voting rights, starting with limited allowances being made for some women to vote in school-related elections, and a scarce few territories granting women suffrage.
And indeed in 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified granting women the right to vote. But, the march toward all women wielding the power of the vote was not at the finish line. It wasn’t until the 1940s that Native American and Chinese-American women (and men) widely gained suffrage; not until the 1950s that many Japanese-American women (and men) got the vote; and well into the 1960s before African American women (and men) substantially overcame violent and oppressive measures that effectively denied their right to vote.
If new facts about women’s long journey toward equal protection and representation under the law are as interesting to you as they are to me, the library is a great place to learn more.
If you are looking for perspectives on whether the fight for suffrage has further to go or has gone too far, or if you are interested in an obscure side street on the map to suffrage, the library is the place to start your exploration.
At the Elsie Quirk Library, books, databases, research tools, and conversation are all resources available in abundance for gaining new knowledge, and for forming nuanced, complex, individual perspectives.
Visit Elsie Quirk Library at 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, call 941-861-1110 or visit www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.