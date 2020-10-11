I have always loved a good mystery, be it a book or a movie. But I never dreamed I would be part of so many mysteries in real life.
I bet you did not realize that at the Englewood Chamber, our volunteers are super sleuths … just like Columbo, Nancy Drew, Sherlock Holmes and Magnum P.I., all rolled up into one.
I am not talking about finding a misplaced pair of scissors, or who drank the last cup of coffee, or who left the bathroom light on in the men’s room — but finding the answers to the many calls we receive daily.
Whether it is when someone’s trash is being picked up, what time the library opens, where to get their driver’s license renewed, to who has the best calamari in town … our volunteers find the answers. If they do not know first-hand, they are always determined to find out.
They often take the time to get the info and call back or send an email with the answer. Our volunteers serving right now have a combined total of 80 years of service with the Englewood Chamber.
We get the opportunity to honor them Thursday at a luncheon at Farlow’s on the Water. If you are interested in becoming a chamber “super sleuth,” please contact us. We have a four-hour shift that needs coverage.
Coming up…
We are also excited to mix and mingle 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sandbar Tiki & Grill, 1975 Beach Road, Englewood, for our monthly Business Card Exchange. This will be in an open-air venue. Bring a door prize to promote your business and a chance of winning a one-week ad on our digital billboard to get your name in lights.
It is Fall in Florida … why not enjoy a picnic? The chamber invites you to attend the “Sunset Serenade-A Picnic on Lemon Bay” Nov. 14. Tickets are on sale now and include food, beer, wine, and entertainment for $100 each. The event is a fundraiser to support the YMCA and the Chamber’s Lemon Bay High School scholarships.
The casual event will be held on the grounds of Keller Williams Realty Gold, which showcases a gorgeous view of Lemon Bay. Food will be provided by Farlow’s on the Water, Lock n’ Key and Mango Bistro. A big shout-out to event sponsors Brian Faro-Paradise Exclusive, Reliable Cabinet Designs, Karin Dubbs-ReMax Alliance Group, Wampler Varner Insurance and Xpertech Auto Repair.
We welcome more sponsors and donations for an online auction. Visit www.LemonBayPicnic.Com.
This month’s Lunch & Learn will be our last for the year. The topic is “Promoting Your Business.” Seats are limited, so reservations should be made soon to guarantee your attendance.
We will celebrate success later this month with a ribbon cutting at Rumours Wine Bar on Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Please bring nonperishable food to donate to St. David’s Jubilee Center. More details online at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
We always look forward to seeing and hearing from members, visitors, and residents. If you have a question, give us a call … we enjoy solving the mystery.
Kim Parks is interim executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and may be reached at kim.parks@englewoodchamber.com.
