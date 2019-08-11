If you ever wanted to experience what the Englewood Chamber of Commerce has to offer, now is the time to clear your schedule and partake. This coming week is the busiest week of the entire year for the chamber.
Business card exchange
It all begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Suncoast Auditorium, 700 Medical Blvd., adjacent to the Englewood Community Hospital.
The evening begins with the traditional after-hours Business Card Exchange. This is an informal networking event where members can visit with others in a relaxed social atmosphere. Beverages and food will be provided by the Englewood Community Hospital. If you bring a small door prize from your business, not only will they be able to briefly speak to the 100-plus people in attendance, but you will be entered into the drawing for a seven-day advertising message on our digital billboard, which is valued at $97.
Manasota Mystique theme reveal
This month’s business card exchange also doubles as the Manasota Mystique Theme Reveal Party.
For the uninitiated, the Manasota Mystique is the chamber’s signature social and fundraising event of the year. This year’s date is Nov. 2, and it will once again take place on the grounds of the picturesque Manasota Beach Club.
Just like the previous seven events, this year’s affair will have an exciting theme. Some of the previous themes include “A Night at the Speakeasy,” “Diamonds are Forever 007 5,” and “Moonlight Masquerade.”
Not only will the theme for 2019 be revealed on Wednesday, but the benefiting charities will also be announced. Because of the extremely supportive generosity of the local community, more than $80,000 has been donated to local charities throughout the years.
Event tickets will go on sale immediately following the announcements. It’s important to know that only 250 events are available. Last year’s event was a sellout by the end of September, so it’s suggested you consider buying your tickets Wednesday evening.
Biz@Noon
If your schedule doesn’t permit you to attend the Wednesday activities, or if you prefer a more structured networking event, you’ll want to make sure to RSVP to Thursday’s networking lunch.
The Placida Grill, 8501 Placida Road, is hosting our lunch for the first time and we are thrilled to have them be a part of the chamber.
Each business attending will have the opportunity to briefly introduce itself and let everyone know what’s makes a good referral for them. We start at noon and are done promptly by 1 p.m.. Even though last month’s crowd numbered more than 60 people, we were still able to finish by our promised ending time. The menu choices are on the chamber website, www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Englewood Beach 9
Hopefully the activities of Wednesday and Thursday didn’t wear you out, because Saturday’s event is unlike any other that the Englewood community has ever seen. As of press time, more than 100 four-person teams have registered for the 3rd Annual Englewood Beach 9 – Putt Putt.
We’re aware of people coming in from Fort Lauderdale, from Orlando and from Fort Myers to join participates from Sarasota, Venice, North Port, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and, of course, Englewood.
The teams will self-tour nine restaurants, stopping at each venue to play a customized mini-golf hole. The list of restaurants include The End Zone, Farlow’s on the Water, Howards Restaurant, La Stanza Ristorante, The Sandbar Tiki & Grill, The Placida Pearl and The Waverly.
After completing the nine holes, all participates will gather for the wrap-up party from 4-6 p.m. at The Sandbar Tiki and Grille, where the awards will be presented for Lowest Team Score, Highest Team Score, Lowest Individual Score and Highest Individual Score. A Most Outstanding Team Costume will also be recognized and receive prizes.
Since Aug. 17 is the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, this year we are awarding an additional prize for the Grooviest Individual Costume!
We still have a few team spots available. The entry fee is $25 per person or $100 per team. Registration can be done at www.EnglewoodBeach9.com.
Thank you to our sponsors, A&F Shuttle & Transportation With Class, Castle Air Cooling & Heating, Integrity Employee Leasing, Let’s Do Sunset, Myakka Pines Golf Club, Peace River Distributing, Riding the Waves and Tailored Inspections.
Leadership Englewood applications
And finally, keep “spreading the news” that Leadership applications are now being accepted. The submission deadline is Sept. 13. www.LeadershipEnglewood.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511
