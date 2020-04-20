Ed Hill

We understand. It’s a challenge for us as well. Some of the relief programs that were previously announced, are no longer accepting applications.

Because of that, some of the information on our ReliefHotSpot.com page is not as useful as it was just a week ago. We are in the process of updating our information to reflect the changes that are occurring.

You’re invited to check back often to the site.

THIS HASN’T CHANGED

People are still looking for easy ways to order food when they don’t want to cook at home. There’s one spot online to see a list of 34 Englewood-area restaurants that are offering take-out or delivery service. In most cases, the listing includes a link directly to a restaurant’s ordering page: www.EnglewoodTakeOut.com.

CONTACT THE CHAMBER

Even though the chamber office is closed, our staff is still fully engaged with individuals and agencies who can provide relief to the community.

If anyone has a need to conduct business with us, please send an email to the following addresses: executive director Ed Hill at Ed.Hill@EnglewoodChamber.com, membership coordinator Kim Parks at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com or administrative assistant Deb German at Business@EnglewoodChamber.com

Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.

