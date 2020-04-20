We understand. It’s a challenge for us as well. Some of the relief programs that were previously announced, are no longer accepting applications.
Because of that, some of the information on our ReliefHotSpot.com page is not as useful as it was just a week ago. We are in the process of updating our information to reflect the changes that are occurring.
You’re invited to check back often to the site.
THIS HASN’T CHANGED
People are still looking for easy ways to order food when they don’t want to cook at home. There’s one spot online to see a list of 34 Englewood-area restaurants that are offering take-out or delivery service. In most cases, the listing includes a link directly to a restaurant’s ordering page: www.EnglewoodTakeOut.com.
CONTACT THE CHAMBER
Even though the chamber office is closed, our staff is still fully engaged with individuals and agencies who can provide relief to the community.
If anyone has a need to conduct business with us, please send an email to the following addresses: executive director Ed Hill at Ed.Hill@EnglewoodChamber.com, membership coordinator Kim Parks at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com or administrative assistant Deb German at Business@EnglewoodChamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.