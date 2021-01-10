Are you still committed to your New Year’s resolution?
Many vow to exercise more, lose weight, quit smoking, learn a new hobby, get organized, perhaps live life to the fullest. I live by the mantra, “Why fix what’s not broken?”
The Englewood Chamber is certainly not broken. We have tons of fun and work hard to keep members engaged with each other and the community.
This Wednesday, we invite members to come mix and mingle at our first Business Card Exchange of 2021 at Xpertech Auto Repair, 101 N. McCall Road, Englewood from 5-7 p.m. Owner Kathleen Jarosik is always a great host, with food, drinks, a photo booth, and some surprises. Support also is provided by Cape Haze Convenience, Realtor Karin Dubbs and Venue to You. The event will be held outside to allow for social distancing.
The following week, Isabella’s Bistro, 6800 Placida Road, is hosting our Biz@Noon. It will be a drive-thru style lunch. It'll be real food with virtual networking. Owners Tom & Sandy Catalano do a great job and we appreciate them opening special to accommodate our members on Jan. 20. Registrations are required and can be made at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
Chamber All Stars
Our chamber has 62 All Stars for 2021 … an impressive record-breaking number. That proves to me how strong our Chamber is and how loyal our members are to our mission.
The All-Star Program consists of five “Super Stars,” and 5-4-3-2-1 All Star levels. Each member makes an additional investment to the chamber, and in return receives many entitlements as added promotion. Their support helps the chamber to not only survive, but their significant financial support helps provide the resources for us to offer enhanced services to the local community.
We are very proud of our All Stars, who include:
SUPER STARS: Arnold Insurance, Cape Haze Marina, CAPS Remodeling, Lightspeed Voice and Paradise Exclusive Real Estate.
Our 5 Stars: Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Farlow’s on the Water, Heritage Oaks Assisted Living, Key Agency, Lock n’ Key Restaurant, Michael Saunders & Company, Sandbar Tiki & Grille, The Lighthouse Grill and The Waverly Restaurant.
The 4 Stars: Atlanta Braves, Emery Auto & Diesel Repair, Englewood Bank & Trust, Englewood Community Hospital, Englewood Sun, Gasparilla Vacations, Karin Dubbs-RE/MAX Alliance Group, Peacock Premier Properties, Reliable Cabinet Designs, Rothco Signs & Designs, Shear Sailing Hair & Tanning Salon, Wampler Varner Insurance, WannaB Inn and Xpertech Auto Repair.
Our 3 Stars: Abbott Air. Brian Faro-Paradise Exclusive, Custom Electrical, Erin Halstead-Michael Saunders & Company, Galloway Roofing, Ivy’s on Dearborn, Lemon Bay Glass, Mark Knauf CPA, Mike Douglass Plumbing, Nothing Missed Home Inspections, Place in the Sun, Quick Signs, RE Appraisal Associates of SWFL, Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, Straight Line Aluminum, Suncoast Central Realty, Swirls n’ Curls Ice Cream, Value-Rite Appraisals and Jennifer Tucker-Cardinal Financial.
2 Stars include: Advanced Hearing Solutions, Amber Craft-Paradise Exclusive, Signs in One Day and Sunnybrook Realty.
We also are grateful for our 1 Stars: Alfred Current-Rowley Insurance, AGS Irrigation Design Consultant, Amberjack Sanitation, Karen Current-Centennial Mortgage, Lindsay Broschart-Florida Best Quote, Michael Ernsting-Edward Jones, Rumours Wine Bar, Sharon Rodgers-Michael Saunders & Co., Tailored Inspections and Wellbaum & Emery PA.
We are excited to reveal our best of the best for the past year at our Annual Awards Banquet later this month at The Hills in Rotonda West. All nominations have been submitted and will be reviewed and scored to determine our Excellence in Business winners. Thank you to everyone that took the time to nominate your favorites.
Kim Parks is membership coordinator for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.