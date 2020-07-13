A Stanford University researcher was interested in how new technology was changing how people were building relationships, specifically romantic relationships.
As a sociology and humanities professor in the school of Humanities and Sciences, Michael Rosenfeld has studied dating habits for more than 20 years.
The major finding from his research is that meeting a significant other online has replaced meeting through friends. Approximately 40% of the couples surveyed reported meeting their partner online.
One of the most popular dating sites is match.com. The dating site claims paid subscribers number 9.9 million people. Since its launch in 1995, Match says, its website has facilitated 517,000 relationships, led to 92,000 marriages, and is responsible for the birth of 1 million babies.
For those unfamiliar with the online dating process, there are essentially two elements that lead to success: attraction and engagement. An individual creates a personal profile to attract another with whom they may have an interest. If the individuals' mutually desire to do so, they move to engagement. Options for engagement might include emails, text messages, phone calls, and ultimately, personal meetings.
So what does this have to do with chamber membership?
Just like online dating, a business that engages in activities that "attract" and "engage" with other companies, will have a successful chamber experience.
The chamber has multiple resources to help businesses attract attention and engage with other companies and individuals. Our membership coordinator Kim Parks is always eager to discuss those resources. She can be reached by at 941-474-5511 or at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com.
PUTT-PUTT SIGNUPS
With more than a month before the Aug. 15 Englewood Beach Putt Putt, approximately one-third of the available spots are filled. The cost to enter a four-person team is $80 and can be done at www.EnglewoodBeach9.com. The theme for 2020 is "Red, White and Blue."
This year’s event will look very different from those in the past. Most notably, there will be fewer teams (60), meaning fewer people participating. There are 11 venues this year, instead of nine, to help control the flow of people to comply with CDC guidelines.
Things you need to know:
• Trolleys will not be available.
• No wrap-up party.
• Each participant must complete a waiver and healthcare screening questionnaire.
• Each participant must agree to a contactless temperature check.
• Each team will be given face masks to encourage safety
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
