Do you need some new tires for your car? Does your truck need an oil change?
Is it finally time for you to have a professional look into why your "engine light" is on? Have you put off buying a new car long enough?
If you answered "yes" to any of these questions, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce is going to make it easier for you to shop for service.
Beginning Feb. 24, the chamber is launching The Chamber Buddy Network. Check it out at www.ChamberBuddyNetwork.com.
This chamber resource will be an online service that will showcase a segment of the chamber’s membership. When you visit the website, you will find a listing of all of the chamber members within the highlighted industry.
The industry category we're highlighting beginning Feb. 24, is the automotive industry. In addition to being able to see a list of those business, you will be able to quickly access their websites as well as download any coupons or “Chamber Buddy Bargains” that they may have.
Check out the Chamber Buddy Network and be sure to tell all of your friends.
BIZ@NOON
If you haven’t done so all ready, be sure to register for Thursday’s BIZ @ Noon Networking lunch, Thursday at Paraiso Mexican Grille and Bar, 2639 Placida Road. The cost is $15 and includes a great lunch as well as the opportunity to say a words about yourself and your business. Make your RSVP at EnglewoodChamber.com.
NETWORKING
Beginning with this Thursday’s networking lunch at the Paraiso Mexican Grille, each attending chamber All Star business will be entered into a drawing for the opportunity to make a contribution to a charity of their choice. This quarterly All Star Giving Gift program will make the chamber’s 50/50 funds for the selected All Star business to donate to a charity of their choosing. All Star members will receive one entry into a drawing for every chamber event attended during the previous quarter. The first selected All Star member and charity will be announced April 7.
LEADERSHIP ENGLEWOOD
Have you been looking for the opportunity to channel your inner super hero? If so, can do so Feb. 24 at Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, 1997 Kentucky Ave., Grove City.
The Leadership Englewood Class of 2020 is hosting their second in a series of five celebrity bartending events. The celebrity bartenders on this night are Amber Craft of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate and Gary Vasbiner or Real Bikes of Englewood. The celebrity bartender series is the precursor to the class event: The Lightspeed Voice Lil’ 500. Complete event details, include tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online at LeadershipEnglewood.com.
LIL' 500 TICKETS
Tickets are now available for The Lightspeed Voice Leadership Lil’ 500. For complete details, please visit LeadershipLil500.com. NOTE: All racing participates must be 21 years old or older.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511
