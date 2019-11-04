Wow, what a night! The eighth-annual Manasota Mystique is now in the history books.
The feedback, from those who gathered at the Manasota Beach Club this past Saturday evening, has been extremely positive.
Here’s a sampling of the comments:
“The food (prepared by Lock 'N Key and Farlow’s on the Water) is once again fantastic.”
“That auction guy really knows how to get people to bid.”
“This setting (The Manasota Beach Club) is like no other.”
And the comment that I always like to hear: “I can’t wait until next year.”
Speaking of next year, the ninth annual Manasota Mystique is scheduled for Nov. 8. Put that on your calendar now. Note: If you are involved with scheduling an event, or know someone who is, please make them aware that The Manasota Mystique is already scheduled for this date.
Thank you sponsors
This year’s event had more sponsors than ever before. Thank you for your generous support: Englewood Community Hospital, Innovative Marine Structures, Key Agency, Lightspeed Voice, Reflections in Gold, Center for Sight, Ron Smith and Matt Smith – State Farm Insurance, Mike Douglass Plumbing, Arnold Insurance, Englewood Glass & Mirror, Billy Kimberlin Roofing, Castle Air Cooling & Heating, Centennial Bank, Erin Halstead of Michael Saunders & Co., Farr Law Firm, Phillips Landscape Contractors, Rothco Signs & Designs Inc., Tonya Cher of Michael Saunders & Co., Xpertech Auto Repair and The Windsor of Venice.
Mystique Committee
An affair of this magnitude could not be pulled off if not for the tireless effort of the committee. From the moment when they first meet in July, until the final decorations are taken down, this was an extremely motivated dedicated group.
Leading the team this year were Lou Cook (Signs in one Day) and Brian Faro (Paradise Exclusive Real Estate). Other committee members included Debbie Formolo (The Windsor of Venice), Kim Parks (Englewood Chamber), Melody Vasbinder (Real Bikes of Englewood), Sue Atamanchuk (Lock 'N Key Restaurant/SandBar Tiki), Karen Current (Centennial Mortgage), Charlene Dorio (Englewood Bank & Trust), Erin Halstead (Michael Saunders & Company), Kathy Castellano (Centennial Bank), Patrick Kilcoyne (Farlow’s On The Water), Kathleen Godlewsky (Michael Saunders & Company), Susan Rachles (Happy Coffee), Irene Slattery (Centennial Bank) and Carol Zrioka (Chamber Volunteer).
Thank you for everything you did and we can’t wait to see what you come up for 2019.
Photo contest
We received more than 50 entries for our photo contest. Those pictures will be on display in the chamber lobby beginning Thursday, Nov. 7. You are encouraged to stop by and vote for your favorites.
Upcoming events
• Nov. 7, 5-7 p.m., Model Home Open House-Ribbon Cutting at Hamsher Homes, 13252 Keystone Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Nov. 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Veterans Day appreciation event at American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West.
• Nov. 13, 5-7 p.m., Business Card Exchange, Englewood Bank & Trust, 1111 S. McCall Road.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
