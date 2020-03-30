If you were asked to raise your hand if are suffering from “coronavirus fatigue,” would it go in the air?
Mine would. In fact, my hand would be so far in the air that I think I could reach the clouds.
That doesn’t mean that I’m not concerned about what is happening, or that I’m not following the recommendations of the CDC. My fatigue comes from the volume of information that is coming at us from all directions. Frankly, I feel like I have a good understanding of what I need to know in order to do my part to help with the solution and not contribute to the problem.
With that being said, here’s a brief reminder of the activities being taken by the Englewood Chamber to do our part to help:
ENGLEWOOD TAKEOUT
EnglewoodTakeOut.com is a centralized online location for people to learn which local restaurants are offering takeout, curb-side pickup or delivery service. Since the launch of this website, which went up just hours after the action was taken to stop dine-in service, it has been viewed more than 7,500 times. We have received a great deal of positive feedback from the service this provides.
JOB SEARCH
EnglewoodJobSearch.com has been enhanced to help those whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19. People who register with the chamber will receive direct notifications of employment opportunities as well as announcements of relief benefits available.
GOVERNMENT
As statements are released regarding relief resources, we have been compiling relevant links and adding them to our home page, www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
STAYING IN TOUCH
Even though the chamber office is closed, our is still fully engaged with people and agencies who can provide relief to the community. We are in the process of gathering these resources and creating a simplified communication tool to help everyone better understand what is available to them. If anyone has a need to conduct business with the Chamber, you can email me at Ed.Hill@EnglewoodChamber.com, membership coordinator Kim Parks at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com, or administrative assistant Deb German at Business@EnglewoodChamber.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
