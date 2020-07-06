The Englewood Chamber of Commerce still has free face masks available for anyone who needs one.
They are made of cloth and are washable. The masks are courtesy of the Englewood Fire Department and the Department of Health and Human Services.
The masks are individually packaged. If you need more than one, don't hesitate to ask. Depending on demand and remaining quantities, it might be possible for a business to receive a larger number of masks for their employees.
Putt-Putt slots filling up
With only 60 available spots for this year's Englewood Beach Putt-Putt tournament on Aug. 15, a sell-out is expected much sooner than previous years. The theme for 2020 is "Red, White and Blue." (You might be able to find left-over July 4th gear at a discount!)
This year's event will look very different from those in the past. Most notably, there will be fewer teams (60), meaning fewer people participating. There are 11 venues this year, instead of nine, to help control the flow of people to comply with CDC guidelines.
Things you need to know:
• Trolleys will not be available.
• No wrap-up party.
• Each participant must complete a waiver and healthcare screening questionnaire.
• Each participant must agree to a contactless temperature check.
• Each team will be given face masks to encourage safety
The entry fee for a four-person team is $80, a reduction from previous years. Register at www.EnglewoodBeach9.com.
Virtual advertising
Did you know the chamber has a way for its members to deliver a marketing/promotional message to more than 2,000 people each week — for free. The content of the message can include up to 75 words and can link to a website, a social media page, a photo or even a flyer. This publication goes is released each Tuesday between 9:30-10 a.m. For further details, please contact our membership coordinator Kim Parks at 941-474-5511 or Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com)
Networking lunch
LaStanza Ristorante, 285 W. Dearborn St., is the location of our July 16 networking lunch. Reservations must be made online. The management of La Stanza will see to it that the CDC recommendations for restaurant operations are followed. We request that anyone who is not feeling 100% well, please don’t attend. If the $15 fee was paid, we will gladly process a refund.
Each attendee is required to acknowledge that they have not recently returned from a trip from a quarantined/restricted area and that they have not had close personal contact with another person who is currently positive for COVID.
Each attendee will be subjected to a contactless temperature check. Anyone with a temperature 100.4 or greater will not be permitted inside.
Hand sanitizer will be provided at the check-in desk. Masks will be provided for anyone who wants one
Ed Hill is the executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.