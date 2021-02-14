Your Englewood Chamber board of directors met Feb. 10 to discuss new and exciting changes. We spent time discussing how to make changes internally to make the organization more efficient. We dug deep into the budget to cut costs and be more fiscally responsible with our member’s money.
Externally, we looked at creating new ways to promote our members and add value. We will be installing a state-of-the-art video conferencing system that will allow us to better serve our members. Not only will it make it easier for everyone to connect, it also will include capabilities for our members to make their own videos to promote, inform or advocate.
We have a great group of board members and an awesome leadership program; however, more opportunities for members to get involved at a leadership level are needed. We will be soliciting feedback from our members as to what committees they would like to see the chamber create.
If you have an idea for a committee and/or are a member and would like to serve on a committee, please contact the chamber.
It's a busy time for your Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. Here are some ways you can connect.
Biz@Noon
Come meet new people, strengthen your connections and enjoy a delicious lunch. La Stanza Ristorante, 285 W. Dearborn St., will be hosting this week’s Biz@Noon at noon Wednesday, Feb. 17, and will be providing a choice of either grilled salmon, chicken Caesar salad or lasagna. Seating is limited, so register now at EnglewoodChamber.com
Business Card Exchange
Our first Business Card Exchange of the year was a hit! The outside event welcomed almost 80 attendees at Xpertech Auto Repair, 101 N. McCall Road.
Owner, Kathleen Callahan showcased other local businesses during the event. Cape-Haze Convenience Store prepared fresh Italian food. RE/MAX Alliance Realtor, Karin Dubbs purchased a number of gift cards from local chamber members to provide as door prizes.
We have a great slate of Business Card Exchange hosts this year that will not disappoint.
The March event is sure to be a blast at Grande Aire Services, 1606 Faust Drive off South McCall Road. See you there from 5- 7 p.m. March 10.
Travel Ban
President Biden’s Administration is proposing new travel restrictions, including travel to Florida. Restricting travel to Florida would significantly hurt our economy, our local businesses and our families. You chamber is here to fight alongside our federal representatives to keep Florida open for business.
Along with the entire state of Florida, Englewood depends on tourism to keep our taxes low and provide us the amenities that we enjoy every day. Please visit Englewoodchamber.com/Advocacy to learn more and take action.
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. You can reach him at 941-474-5511 or doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, or visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
