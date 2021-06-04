It has been a challenging year and more, but it seems things are finally getting closer to back to normal. We are slowly getting back to in-person programs at the library and we also have several virtual options for those who are more comfortable participating at home.
Get ready for a grrrr-ific summer as Charlotte County Libraries and History kicks off their Tails and Tales summer reading program for children and teens today. Stop by to pick up a summer reading log and a bag filled with goodies designed to encourage continued reading and prevent learning loss throughout the summer months.
Our librarians have prepared a six-week virtual extravaganza of fun and educational activities to spark curiosity and discovery in young minds and help even the most reluctant readers avoid the “summer slump.” Visit the Summer Reading Program page, bit.ly/SRPCCFL, under the “Special Events” tab on the Libraries & History website to participate.
• Sign up for Reading Rewards and begin logging your reading time.
• Explore weekly interactive Prezi presentations showcasing the amazing animals found in the world’s diverse biomes.
• Enjoy daily virtual programs featuring the Emmy Award-winning Page Turner Adventures signature slapstick steampunk comedy with guest authors and crafts.
• Choose from more than a dozen librarian-curated reading lists to discover new animals and books to love.
Did you know you can earn cool prizes just by reading? When you pick up a reading log, you will get to choose a unique brag tag and necklace chain. Then, you can earn special beads for every 20 minutes you read.
Register with ReadingRewards.com or pick up a paper reading log to track your minutes. Read 800 minutes by July 24 to attend our July 31 End-of-Summer-Reading Beach Bash. Or, you can choose a raffle ticket to be entered for our prize basket raffle. For more information, contact Youth Librarian Ashley Guerzo at Ashley.Guerzo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-613-3167.
Classes, groups return
The Fiction Writers Tools Class is starting up at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, June 12, in the library conference room. Learn how to pace yourself to complete a novel in as little as a month. Attendees can share their writing with others in their interest area such as novels, historical fiction or memoirs. For more information about the class, contact our volunteer Tammie at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
Café Philo is meeting in the conference room on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 3-5 p.m. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. For people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Stop in Tuesdays at 1 p.m. to join our Knitting and Crocheting Group. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program, but you do need to bring your own materials.
Keep an eye on our calendar for more programs at bit.ly/3vUJF3h
