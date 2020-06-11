Summer reading is a bit different this year, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t going to be fun.
Aundrea is putting together a bunch of different videos at the Englewood Charlotte Library to keep you entertained and learning.
One of the fun shows she is taping is a series called “Fantasy Cooking.” The series starts with a Harry Potter theme to be premiered on the library Facebook page on Saturday. Aundrea is going to show you how to make Harry Potter favorites like butter beer popcorn, pumpkin pasties, pumpkin juice and a Polyjuice smoothie. I hope the smoothie tastes better than the Polyjuice potion!
You can watch the video to get the recipes, or you can also check out the book, “The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook,” by Dinah Bucholz. You can put the book on hold and pick it up contact-free at the library.
For the other two programs in this series, Aundrea is doing themed videos based on the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hunger Games” sagas.
Many of the performers we had scheduled for this summer have been able to adapt their programs to a video performance that we can share with our customers. Some of the other shows we are delivering to you virtually are:
• “Science of Wizardry with Nutty Scientists”
• “Kaye Byrnes Storyteller – Imagine That!”
• “A Magic Lesson with ShowTimeforKids”
• Cooking demonstrations with Chef Warren
• Owls from the Peace River Wildlife Center
• “Castaway Island with Nutty Scientists”
You can join us at home for a different story and craft every other week.
Every Wednesday through July 29, there is an alternating virtual storytime and a craft posted on the library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CCLibraries/. A video demonstration of a craft is posted every other Wednesday, and you can pick up the supplies (while they last) at the library by using our contactless curbside pickup.
Just call us at 941-681-3736 Tuesday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and let us know you would like to pick up a craft kit. We can put the kit on the cart outside the library with your name on it to pick up at your convenience.
SUMMER READING
Don’t forget, summer reading is online with Reader Zone. You can download the app or visit www.ReaderZone.com to keep track of your reading time all summer long. (The Reader Zone code for the Englewood Charlotte Library location is 338c6. Contact your local library for other codes.). Children who read over the summer are better prepared when school resumes. Follow us on the Charlotte County Library System Facebook page for fun and educational videos that will be posted all summer long.
We also have ebooks, downloadable movies and audiobooks, magazines and newspapers and more – just click on the Online Resources link on our home page to explore.
