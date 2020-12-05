As many of you know by now, our motto at the Elsie Quirk Library is: If the patrons can’t come to the program room, we’ll put the program in a paper bag and take it to the patrons!
It’s a very catchy motto, don’t you think?
In November, thanks to funding from the Friends of the Elsie Quirk Library, we were able to provide the Englewood community with an abundance of take-home programs including weaving kits, graphic novel bags, election week stress relief bags, early childhood literacy activities, homeschool enrichment bags, scrapbooking supplies, and more.
In December we are all about adventure and fun and games. Families can pick up a passport to fun in the youth department and embark on an adventure through the library, picking up to-go activities along the way. We welcome adults to take a braided scarf kit and then join in on Zoom as we create together, virtually. Looking for something to do while staying home?
Pick up a fun-and-games kit with dominoes, cards and more; and check out a book from our display of games of all kinds. If you prefer curbside pick up over coming into the library, ask for our latest program to-go bag when you make your curbside appointment and we will be happy to bring it out with your library materials.
If you would like to help support our myriad always-free fun and enrichment opportunities, consider joining the Friends of the Elsie Quirk Library.
Membership forms can be obtained in the library. If you are interested in donating your time and talent by becoming a member of the Friends board, send an e-mail to friendsofeqlibrary@gmail.com, or leave your name at the circulation desk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.