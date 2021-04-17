Hello Englewood!
The Elsie Quirk Library column, like many things over this past year plus, has been on hold for a bit due to your friendly library manager operating, like many people over this past year plus, in a steady state of frantic sluggishness. I have dearly missed the opportunity to correspond with the community, and share the enthusiasm, discovery, fun, curiosity, and civil discourse that make the Elsie Quirk Library a remarkable place to be. And thus, like many routines over this past month plus, the column has found its way back into the flow of library business. I look forward to writing to you regularly once again; and as always, I invite you to come and say hello and share your thoughts — my office is in the back corner of the library and you will find the door open.
It is, above all, the staff at Elsie Quirk that make it a much loved library, and I am very proud of how focused our entire staff has remained on serving the public meaningfully and robustly throughout this long period of upheaval. Their dedication and collective creative thinking has allowed us to find new ways to reach patrons, provide information, and help people through this trying period with books, movies, kind words, and fun programming. So, I would like to begin the resumption of this column with whole-hearted gratitude and admiration for Alison, Amy, Ashley, Cris, George, Jill, Kim, Marcus, Michele, and Rivka, who put the quirk in Elsie Quirk.
Speaking of staff, we have a new Librarian at Elsie Quirk. Rivka Drago has joined our raucous crew, as a reference and teen librarian. Rivka worked at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library for nearly two years, so she may be a familiar face to some. In a few short months, she will be graduating with her Library Science degree from USF. She is a decorated veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, grew up in Los Angeles, and now lives in Venice with her spouse and two cats. Rivka’s enthusiasm, strong sense of public service, and sharp mind are great assets to the library, and we invite you to come in and get to know Rivka for yourself!
In other big news, July 1 marks the 100th anniversary of Sarasota County’s existence. To commemorate the occasion, Sarasota County Libraries have a cornucopia of programs, events, and exhibits planned throughout the 100 days leading up to the centennial. Information, history, photographs, a calendar of events, and more can be found by going to SarasotaCounty100.com.
For more information on library programs, services and resources, visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.