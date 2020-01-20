Did you know the Englewood Chamber has a place for you to learn about all of the happenings going on in the Englewood area?
The website is www.ThinkEnglewood.com. The site is free for everyone to view and it is also free for any organization to post an event. This online calendar has multiple purposes, including:
If you know of family or friends visiting the area, you can direct them to the online calendar so they can schedule their activities. If you are a resident of the area and you are looking for something to do, there is a good place to start.
If your organization is considering scheduling an event, checking the online calendar first may help you avoid conflicting with an event already scheduled.
The website is available free because of the collaboration between the CRA of Englewood and the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. Please encourage everyone you know, who is involved with any kind of event, to submit the event details to the website.
Annual banquet
Registrations can now be made for the Annual Chamber Awards Banquet. It’s Feb. 6 at The Hills Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and the awards program to follow. The cost is $35 and includes an adult beverage. The menu options include prime rib, chicken picatta or grouper with crabmeat stuffing.
Attention All Star members, even though you receive complimentary tickets to the banquet, you must still RSVP and make your meal selection online.
Leadership Englewood
Our Leadership Englewood Class of 2020 has set up four “Celebrity Bartending” events to help raise funds. Each event has a theme and everyone is invited to participate. The dates, locations and themes are as follows:
• Jan. 28 at LaStanza for Roaring ‘20s Night.
• Feb. 24 at Ricaltini’s for Super Heroes Night.
• March 31 at Noy’s Bistro for Vegas Night.
• April 27 at Libee’s Sports Bar for Sports Spectacular.
• May 4 at The Sandbar Tiki and Grille. (Theme TBA.)
You’ll want to mark your calendar for the class project event for Leadership Englewood Class of 2020, which is set for May 16. More details will follow.
Networking
Our next Business Card Exchange is scheduled for Feb. 12 at the Mason Financial Group, 447 W. Dearborn St.
The following week on Thursday, Feb. 12, we’ll gather for the Biz@Noon networking lunch at the Paraiso Mexican Grille and Bar, 2639 Placida Road.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com for more information.
