You are invited to Suncoast Humane Society’s First Annual Kitten Shower, taking place virtually starting Monday through March 14. This event is a drive for supplies, funds, and even new foster volunteers to gear up for kitten season.
“Orphaned kittens are by far the most fragile of all animals to come to a shelter," said Maureen O’Nell, CEO for Suncoast Humane Society.
"Actually, unless the shelter has a kitten nursery staffed for 24 hours, every day of the week with its own airflow system, kittens cannot survive in a shelter environment. Their immune systems are not strong enough and they cannot be left overnight unattended, but require keen care.
"However, you can save their lives.”
Last year in response to the animals’ needs, Suncoast Humane Society substantially grew its foster base by recruiting foster families far and near. Some fosters are experienced in certain type of care, such as infant kittens and their mamas, or orphaned kittens who need someone to be their mama. Other fosters are simply ready on a moment’s notice to open their hearts and homes to an animal (or a whole litter) in need.
“It takes dedicated fosters and lots of supplies to bottle-feed these little ones until they are strong enough to not only survive, but thrive, and be adopted into loving homes. Suncoast Humane Society is excited to host its first Kitten Shower so you can be part of this exciting, lifesaving mission,” O’Nell said.
In 2020, nearly 200 infant animals received care thanks to the combined efforts of staff, volunteers and donors. With the great honor to save their lives, comes great responsibility and great expenses. Suncoast Humane Society is now in immediate need of the following donations:
• KMR kitten milk replacer powder
• Kitten feeding bottles and feeding kits
• Digital pet thermometers and kitchen scales
• Kitten and mama cat food, canned and dry (Royal Canin brand is preferred; Fancy Feast Kitten is OK too)
• Microwavable heating pads for pets; cat beds and small blankets
• Non-clumping, scent-free cat litter; litter pans and scoops
If you would like to help by making a donation (one time or monthly), please visit www.humane.org/#donate.
To view all items on Suncoast Humane Society’s Kitten Shower Registry, please visit: www.myregistry.com/giftlist/shskittenshower. Gifts can be shipped to Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224.
If you would like to drop off your gifts, please stop by the shelter between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 1-14, to utilize our contact-less donation drop-off bin near the entrance. Donated gifts can also be dropped off at Suncoast Humane Society’s two thrift stores at 1951 S. McCall Road, Englewood (Palm Plaza), and 656 Tamiami Trail, Venice (the Rialto shopping center).
If you are interested in joining Suncoast Humane Society’s Foster Care program, please contact Fatime Duka, associate director of innovative programs, at fduka@humane.org or apply online at www.humane.org/services/foster-care-program. To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society’s animals available for adoption, programs and services, please visit www.humane.org.
Lena Hart is director of marketing, PR and media for Suncoast Humane Society, and can be reached at LHart@humane.org.
