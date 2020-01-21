Whenever Chef Warren comes to the Englewood Charlotte Library to give a cooking presentation, people are lined up at the door an hour ahead of time.
“All the available seats filled up fast and we actually had women fighting with each other to get in,” said Lynda Citro of Friends of the Library.
It is the Friends of the Library that make it possible to offer Chef Warren’s cooking presentations free of charge.
This month, there was good news when Friends of the Library promised there would be plenty of room for everyone.
“The remodeling of the Tringali community center is finished. That means there will be no more limiting the number that can attend the cooking demonstrations,” promised Lynda.
Although some people still came early to make sure they had a seat, the community rooms proved to be spacious enough for more than 150 attendees.
Those who had attended previous Chef Warren shows knew to “expect the unexpected” from the chef.
He says his goal is to “get people back in the kitchen cooking healthy meals.”
What surprises first-time attendees is that his recipes don’t involve fancy ingredients or a lot of time.
“Healthy, great-tasting meals can be on the table in 30 minutes,” he says.
“I don’t offer exotic recipes. Instead, I focus on real food that’s healthy, yet easy to prepare.”
One big surprise for some is that he advocates frozen food and canned vegetables for quick meals.
“I cheat and so can you,” he says.
He gave his Englewood audience a list of items to have on hand in order to cut corners without scarifying flavor.
For his presentation on making homemade soups, he recommended using Better than Bouillon for a soup base along with canned tomatoes and beans and frozen veggies.
Another important staple is boxed mashed potatoes, because that’s an easy yet effective way to thicken soups.
“Start just about any soup with chopped onions, finely grated carrots and celery sautéed in a little oil,” he says.
“With very little effort you make a healthy soup and never have to open another can of salt-laden soup,” he promises.
The award-winning chef travels around the state giving cooking presentations that include plenty of practical tips.
Whether you’re a novice or accomplished cook, you’re bound to find his tips, hints and recipes worthwhile.
If your soup is too salty, he recommends adding some acid such as lemon juice. If it’s too spicy, you can also tone it down with lime or lemon juice, fruit or dairy.
In his foundation for an easy soup, he recommends a half-pound of meat, a pound of veggies, a can of tomatoes, a quart of broth and a starch.
While I’m a seasoned cook who loves experimenting in the kitchen, he taught me to better control the amount of pasta in my soups by keeping the pasta separate.
“Once you put pasta in soup it will keep expanding. Use a small pasta and don’t add it to the broth,” he advises.
While Chef Warren travels across the state giving cooking shows and often returns to the same venues, each time he comes he will have a totally new show.
“He certainly is a favorite in our Englewood area,” said Lynda Citro. “He’s at our library on the second Thursday of every month and every show is totally different.”
To sign up for Chef Warren’s cooking tips and recipes, go to www.chefwarrencaterson.com. Or, attend his next show at the Englewood Charlotte Library at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
