At the Elsie Quirk Library, we want to make sure the community is aware of all of the services we’re offering during this time of caution and distance.
Our doors are open for limited services, including holds pickup, browsing, public computer use, assistance accessing our digital resources and virtual programs, and, as always, answering questions of all manner and sort.
Libraries are so much more than a “free bookstore” and we’re always seeking ways to deepen and expand how we serve the public. As needs and realities change, whether subtly or abruptly, we welcome ideas and input on how your library can extend to serve both the immediate necessities and the lofty aspirations of the entire community.
Speaking of community, the Sarasota County Library System has partnered with All Faiths Food bank again this year to distribute snack bags to anyone under the age of 18 throughout the summer.
The bags are available through our curbside pickup service, and no appointment is necessary. Simply pull up to our curbside pickup spot, call 941-861-1225, let us know how many children you have with you, and we’ll bring the snack bags out.
Libraries have long played a key role in encouraging children to grow into independent thinkers, informed citizens and engaged community members; we know that nourishment of the body is an essential building block for nourishment of the mind, and we are pleased to do our part in providing the opportunity for both to our young patrons.
Other library sites that offer free snack bags from All Faiths Food Bank include the North Port Library and Shannon Staub Library in North Port, the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library and Venice Library in Venice, and the Fruitville Library, Gulf Gate Library, North Sarasota Library and Selby Library in Sarasota. Locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. (Selby stays open until 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday.)
