It was unthinkable, to many of the early pioneer families of our area, to go without church services — even though actual church buildings were generations away from being built.
Early services were held in homes, yards and schools as the interesting recollections of early residents below testify to.
Grace Biorseth Platt, a member of one Englewood’s earliest pioneering families, said, “The first church service I remember was in an arbor with just a shade — some sort of roof — of flattened palmetto fans laid out on poles, with crude benches and no walls. It was near the north branch of Mystic River (now Forked Creek).
Attendance was very good, judging by the number of teams tied to the trees. This was sometime before 1898.”
Later, the school served for church meetings, both in Pinedale (an area on Forked Creek near Englewood Isles) and in Englewood. We had Sunday School in Englewood every Sunday from 1902 on.”
Dr. Oscar Anderson, native son of an Englewood pioneer, grew up on the family homestead at the north end of Englewood. The following is from his small book “Recollections of the Life and Times of Joseph Daniel Anderson,” with Dr. Anderson’s permission.
Remembering the early part of the last century Dr. Anderson said: “Sundays were time for worship and family visiting. Church Services were held wherever possible to get out of the weather, often in the earliest days, under palm-frond-thatched structures made of pine poles and palm fronds. Later, school houses served as places of worship.
“Preachers were usually itinerants. Sometimes pastors from Venice or Sarasota areas, namely the Reverend Redd, likely a relative of my mother Helen, or the Reverend Curry from the Nokomis area, did the preaching.
“All preachers had a standing invitation for fellowship, food and lodging at the Anderson home, and often they availed themselves of it.
“It’s said in jest that children growing up in those days thought the only part of a chicken that survived cooking was legs and wings, since that usually was all that was left after the ‘Parson’ and the adults finished dining. Funny but true. Children always had the last ‘table.’”
Katherine Anderson Parks, a life-long Englewood resident, was also a descendant of the Anderson pioneer family. By the time Katherine was a young girl, a Methodist Church building had been erected. Now known as the Green Street Historic Church Museum, it was Englewood’s first church building constructed in the late 1920s.
“We all went to church, all of us,” said Katherine. “The minister was on a circuit. Sometimes ladies would sell cookies on Dearborn Street during the week to make a little money to pay him. He came from Nokomis.
“There was no electricity, no running water in the church. We had an outhouse. There were chairs, no pews. Some people brought their own chairs.
“Lottie Lampp taught Sunday School. She also played the piano, an old upright, for the choir. The church bell was rung before the service to bring folks to church, and Lottie was in charge of that. Only the kids got to ring the bell. We would try to get to church as early as possible, so Lottie would let us ring the bell. There was a long rope on it. But she had to be careful not to let the same one ring it every Sunday. We had to take turns. Oh, what a treat that was, to get to ring the bell.”
Gladys Goff was an early resident of McCall and Placida. McCall was a small community located where State Road 776 and Gasparilla Road (County Road 771) meet today in the Gulf Cove area. She was a member, by marriage, of Englewood’s first pioneer family, the Goffs.
Gladys remembered in 1938, “McCall had two churches of different factions, across the street from each other. It was told that while one church was singing, ‘Will There Be Any Stars in My Crown?,’ the other church across the road would be singing, ‘No Not One,’ totally oblivious of each other.”
Upon moving to Placida in 1938, Gladys said, “I was disturbed there was no church in that area. I was always sent to Sunday School, it was part of my life.”
Seeing the need, Gladys started a Sunday School in her home. “The children came from all over Placida. I would read them stories out of the Bible. On hearing of our Sunday School work, the Methodist Church began sending us their surplus literature.
Clare Futch, another early resident of Placida, remembered, “I think the very first church services in Placida was held in that house when the Goffs moved in. My husband would always go — he loved to lead the singing. It was called a ‘pray meeting time.’ Sister Addie Owens is the one who conducted the services. She used to play her guitar and sing, then read a scripture out of the bible and then preach on it. Later Reverend Hancock turned it into a church, that was the first Church of God here.”
Note: Englewood’s first church structure, now known as The Historic Green Street Church Museum, has been relocated and sits next to the Historic Lemon Bay Cemetery on State Road 776, greatly enhancing the area.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.