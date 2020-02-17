The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library are having a big book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday at the library.
They received an extremely large and generous donation of gently used books from a local resident and need to get rid of them all. Fill a plastic bag — provided by the Friends — for $5, or fill a fabric tote bag to keep for $10.
All the proceeds from the sale go to support the great programs here at the library. The sale is taking place out in front of the library by the south entrance and inside the meeting room. Get here early, the good stuff goes fast.
Join our Knitting and Crocheting group at noon Tuesdays. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
At 4p.m. you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
Wednesday at 3 p.m. join the discussion with Café Philo. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County. Join me Wednesday evening for our Third Wednesday Book Club at 6 p.m. Our book this month is "When All is Said" by Anne Griffin. This is the story of Maurice Hannigan, who, over the course of a Saturday night in June, orders five different drinks at the Rainford House Hotel. With each he toasts a person vital to him: his doomed older brother, his troubled sister-in-law, his daughter of fifteen minutes, his son far off in America, and his late, lamented wife. And through these people, the ones who left him behind, he tells the story of his own life, with all its regrets and feuds, loves and triumphs.
On Tuesday or Thursday mornings, you can bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. until noon. in the library meeting room. Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests.
Thursday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. join the counselors from SHINE for an informative seminar about enrolling in a Medicare Advantage Plan. Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and your local Area Agency on Aging.
Friday at 10:30 a.m., we welcome Rick Carrick from the Englewood Community Hospital Rehabilitation Center for a presentation about how to prevent falls and improve your balance. Falls can have a devastating effect: it can steal your freedom and independence. It can take your life and dreams. This presentation will show you techniques to prevent falls, improve balance and strength.
Friday afternoon at 1 p.m., Dave Bernheisel is back with a presentation called "Saving a Maritime Treasure." In 1999, the Lightship Overfalls, encased in seven feet of mud, rusted away in the harbor at Lewes, Delaware. Could she be saved? The presentation tracks the progress over time as it cycles back and forth between the work that was done and how the funds were raised.
I hope to see you soon at the library!
The Englewood Charlotte Library at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
