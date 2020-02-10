An enthusiastic crowd filled The Hills Restaurant at Rotonda on Thursday for the annual Chamber Banquet and Awards Ceremony. The evening included:
• A recap of 2019 from the out-going President Mary Smedley, of Michael Saunders & Company.
• A thank-you to the terming-out board members Keith Farlow of Farlow’s on the Water and Sharon McKenzie of the Barrier Island Parks Society.
• A welcome to the 2020 board of directors.
• A heartfelt speech from the 2020 chamber president, Jonathan Varner of Wampler Varner Insurance.
• The announcement of the 2019 Chamber Award winners.
The volunteers were also recognized for their support and commitment to the operations of the chamber.
2019 CHAMBER AWARD WINNERS
• Business-of-the-Year: Suncoast Architect
• Excellence in Business (25+ Employees): Mike Douglass Plumbing
• Excellence in Business (6-25 Employees): Shear Sailing Hair Salon & Tanning
• Excellence in Business (1-5 Employees): Signs in One Day
• Non-Profit of the Year: Englewood Beach WaterFest
• Bon Appetit Daytime Dining: Lock n’ Key Restaurant
• Bon Appetit Evening Dining: Farlow’s on the Water
• President’s Award Karen Tyree: Ivy’s on Dearborn
LEADERSHIP BARTENDING
The members of the Leadership Englewood Class of 2020 are hosting their second in a series of five Celebrity Bartending events. It’s set for Feb. 24 at Ricaltini’s Bar and Grille. The celebrity bartenders will be Amber Craft of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate and Gary Vasbiner of Real Bikes of Englewood. The theme of the evening is “Super Heroes,” so there’s a good possibility that there could be a Superman or Wonder Woman sighting.
The celebrity bartender series is the precursor to the class event, The Lightspeed Voice Lil’ 500. Complete event details, including tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at LeadershipEnglewood.com.
NETWORKING
• Feb. 12, business card exchange, 5-7 p.m. at Mason Financial Group, 447 W. Dearborn St.
• Feb. 20, Biz@Noon networking lunch, noon at Paraiso Mexican Grille and Bar, 2639 Placida Road.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
